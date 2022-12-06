Davidson, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Davidson.
The Langtree Charter School basketball team will have a game with Community School of Davidson on December 05, 2022, 18:00:01.
Langtree Charter School
Community School of Davidson
December 05, 2022
18:00:01
Middle School Coed Basketball
The Bishop McGuinness High School basketball team will have a game with Community School of Davidson on December 06, 2022, 15:00:00.
Bishop McGuinness High School
Community School of Davidson
December 06, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Bishop McGuinness High School basketball team will have a game with Community School of Davidson on December 06, 2022, 13:30:00.
Bishop McGuinness High School
Community School of Davidson
December 06, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0