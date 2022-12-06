ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

Davidson, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 5 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Davidson.

The Langtree Charter School basketball team will have a game with Community School of Davidson on December 05, 2022, 18:00:01.

Langtree Charter School
Community School of Davidson
December 05, 2022
18:00:01
Middle School Coed Basketball

The Bishop McGuinness High School basketball team will have a game with Community School of Davidson on December 06, 2022, 15:00:00.

Bishop McGuinness High School
Community School of Davidson
December 06, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Bishop McGuinness High School basketball team will have a game with Community School of Davidson on December 06, 2022, 13:30:00.

Bishop McGuinness High School
Community School of Davidson
December 06, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy