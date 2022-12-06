ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Les Miserables coming back to Nashville next month

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A production of the Tony Award-winning musical Les Miserables is coming back to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC). The performance is produced by Cameron Mackintosh for a run at TPAC from January 10 through the 15th. Tickets are on sale now for the performances, starting at $35 on...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville Holiday Handmade Market taking place at Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Check out the Nashville Holiday Handmade Market for those one-of-a-kind gifts from small business owners. 250 artisan vendors are on-hand at the Music City Center Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.). In addition to many handcrafted items, there will also be gift wrapping, photos with Santa, live music and more.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Parent continues to fight battles for her autistic son in Metro Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A parent with a severely autistic child continues to battle Metro Schools. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) will not let Landon Falleur use the device that allows him to communicate during testing. Landon Falleur is a 9th grade student who is autistic, non-verbal and needs...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man wanted for fatal shooting in Nashville church parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) has charged a 21-year-old in the fatal shooting of a man in a church parking lot. Police have issued a warrant charging Joe De Leon for the murder of Antonio Rudolfo on November 25 in the parking lot of a church on Gatewood Avenue.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Fight breaks out among four inmates at Trousdale prison, two hospitalized

TROUSDALE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two individuals were transported to the hospital after four inmates at a Trousdale prison were involved in a fight Friday. According to the Director of Public Affairs with Core Civic Ryan Gustin, the four individuals had a physical altercation at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center which prompted facility staff to immediately interfere.
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN

