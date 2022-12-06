Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Officers reportedly fired upon in Kimball Road incident
RED BLUFF, CALIF. — Police in Red Bluff are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot at their officers this morning. The incident happened around 3:14 AM near the 500 block of Kimball Road, when officers arrived to a scene which reportedly involved shots being fired. Upon arrival, Red Bluff Police say a suspect fired two shots towards them. They then set up a perimeter, and called for assistance from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and local CHP.
krcrtv.com
Arrests made at Happy Valley problematic property
HAPPY VALLEY, Calif. — Steps were taken Thursday to clear out a homeless camp in Happy Valley, where police say they have seen many violations and crimes. Shasta County officials say that four arrests were made, and five others were cited for trespassing and related charges on this property along Saddle Trail Road. It is a dilapidated vacant house surrounded by trailers and motor homes in various stages of disrepair, with tents and garbage everywhere.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Sheriff's Office to hold workshop for proposed jail expansion
REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is encouraging residents to sign-up for a workshop centered on their jail expansion plans. The workshop will be held at the Redding Library starting at 5 p.m. next Tuesday, Dec. 13. Back in August, Shasta County Supervisors backed Sheriff...
actionnewsnow.com
DA justifies CHP officer shooting, killing armed man near I-5 rest stop
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie A. Bridgett has justified a CHP officer shooting and killing a man in May on Interstate 5. CHP Officer Nick Shelburne, a 15-year veteran of the CHP, shot and killed 24-year-old Robert Williams near the O’Brien Rest Area on May 26.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Sheriff's Office gives tips on winter travel & road safety
Shasta County, Calif — With winter travel on the rise the Shasta County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to stay safe and smart when traveling either to your closet lodge or out to acquire a Christmas tree. Speaking with KRCR recently, Sheriff's Deputy Sergeant Bodner broke down some ways...
krcrtv.com
Latest on missing Red Bluff woman Tammy Pitkin: sister says she was likely running away
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A Red Bluff woman and well-known local realtor, Tammy Pitkin, has been missing for nearly two months. KRCR first reported on Pitkin's case back in November, shortly after her Toyota Camry was found deserted on a forest service road in Oregon, north of Eugene. Since...
krcrtv.com
Shasta Lake woman loses hundreds in social media scam, warns others of the risk
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A woman from the City of Shasta Lake says she was scammed out of hundreds of dollars from two different fake accounts on Facebook, and she's warning others not to make the same mistake. This past Tuesday, Mary Hels was contacted on Facebook by someone...
actionnewsnow.com
Federal prosecutors charge Redding felon for having a gun, ammo
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A Redding man was charged with being a felon in possession of a gun on Thursday, according to federal prosecutors. Prosecutors said 49-year-old Gabriel Joseph Detrant was pulled over on Feb. 2, 2021, but he and the passenger took off running. Court documents show that officers found...
actionnewsnow.com
Police arrest suspected fentanyl dealer after chase and crash
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a suspected fentanyl drug dealer after a high speed chase and crash that put several schools on lockdown. The situation started just after 10 a.m. Thursday when police tried to pull over and serve a search warrant on a car suspected of delivering narcotics. The car sped off, crashing into control signals at Churn Creek Road and Hartnell Avenue.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding school lockdowns lifted after suspect in crash takes off running
REDDING, Calif. - Four schools were placed on lockdown in Redding Thursday morning as police arrested a suspect who took off from officers, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said Rother Elementary, Parsons Junior High, Pace Academy and Enterprise High were temporarily placed on lockdown with officers on campus...
actionnewsnow.com
8 arrested in Anderson during anti-theft operation
ANDERSON, Calif. - Eight people were arrested when the Anderson Police Department conducted a retail theft operation on Wednesday, according to police. Police said they teamed up with the Walmart Loss Prevention Agents to conduct an anti-theft operation within Walmart. Officers said they recovered more than $5,800 in stolen items.
krcrtv.com
Criticism on council: Julie Winter defends comments towards now-Mayor Dacquisto
REDDING, Calif. — Tuesday's Redding City Council meeting played out as expected: long, lively, and full of varied discussions. But the evening began inauspiciously. Shortly after new faces Jack Munns and Tenessa Audette took their seats on council, councilwoman Julie Winter (who has served since 2016, the longest of any member) took the microphone to share her opposition towards Michael Dacquisto being named Mayor.
actionnewsnow.com
State Route 89 blockage due to jack-knifed big rig
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 9:38 PM UPDATE - Caltrans says traffic on State Route 89 has returned to normal after a big rig was causing a road block. One-way traffic control was implemented six miles north of Lake Britton after a jack-knifed big rig was blocking the road. This is...
krcrtv.com
Wintu Tribe's search for human remains at California construction site ends
REDDING. Calif. — What was once a historical tribal village is now being turned into a public path and parking lot. The Wintu tribe has been dreading Friday, Dec. 9, as it concludes their search for human remains at the site, as well as cultural artifacts. After beginning their...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man faces life in prison for rape conviction
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - After a month-long trial, a 25-year-old Redding man was convicted of forcible rape against multiple victims, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Lance Pasalich was convicted on Wednesday of multiple forcible sexual assaults, including forcible rape, forcible penetration, and forcible oral copulation. The...
actionnewsnow.com
Weaverville man dies in crash on Highway 3 in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 43-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Trinity County Thursday afternoon, according to the CHP Trinity River. Officers said Fredrick Guidotti, of Weaverville, died after a crash on Highway 3 near China Gulch Road around 2:30 p.m. Officers said Guidotti’s 2009 Audi left the...
krcrtv.com
Redding fire department responds to early morning transient camp fire
REDDING, Calif. — According to the Redding Fire Department (RFD), firefighters responded to a possible structure fire off Progress Way this morning that ended up being a fire in a well-established transient camp. RFD crews extinguished the fire and stayed on the scene for an extensive mop-up. According to...
actionnewsnow.com
Probations officers find drugs, bear spray after contacting person on PRCS
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Officers arrested a person on Post Release Community Supervision after finding methamphetamine, fentanyl and bear spray last week. The Tehama County Probation Department contacted the person at a home in Red Bluff. They said the person had an outstanding warrant out and violated their supervision. Probation...
krcrtv.com
Weaverville resident dead after car collides into tree on Highway 3
According to California Highway Patrol, a Weaverville man is dead after his car ran off the road and collided with several trees. Read the full press release from the Trinity River CHP:. On December 08, 2022, at approximately 1428 hours, a single vehicle traffic crash occurred on State Route 3...
krcrtv.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Chain checks on almost all Northstate routes due to winter weather
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 9, 9 PM:. Caltrans officials said there are chain checks throughout the Northstate due to winter weather. District 2 officials announced roads are being affected near Burney, Mt Shasta, Old Station and Weaverville. Chain screenings are currently in place on northbound Interstate 5 at...
