Prominent figure for Upstate law enforcement officers retires
George Ducworth has had a hand in the arena of law for a long time, and now he's hanging up his hat after a 45-year career.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies motorcyclist following crash in Greenville Co.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County Deputy Passes Away
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Greenville Co.
FOX Carolina
Officers warn of reportedly armed men breaking into cars in Simpsonville
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after gunshot victim flags down driver
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a man was hospitalized following a shooting on December 9, 2022. Deputies said the shooting happened near the intersection of Evely Road and Highway 123 at around 8:51 p.m. on Friday night. They...
Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat
There will be an increase in law enforcement at one Upstate high school after a threat was made Friday.
FOX Carolina
Buncombe Co. Detention officer charged with hit-and-run in nearby area
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a member of their office was recently charged with felony hit-and-run in a nearby County. Deputies said Detention Officer Will Martin was taken into custody Friday night by State Highway Patrol troopers. They added that the incident happened in Yancy County and involved a personal vehicle.
qcnews.com
Police: Men robbed Gaston County Dollar General with weapon
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. Authorities say the initial call came in just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Two suspects robbed the business, and police are following leads. No suspects are in custody at this time.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 14-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have found a missing 14-year-old who reportedly ran away Saturday night. Deputies said William Stone was last seen near Half Mile Way at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
FOX Carolina
Greenville homeless advocates push for homeless court program, similar to Spartanburg
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Homeless advocates in Greenville are working to bridge the gaps in opportunities for people experiencing homelessness. Life on the streets can be a revolving door. Sometimes a cycle in and out of the courtroom. “A misdemeanor or criminal background on your record can be an...
Police warn residents about car break-ins in Greenville Co.
Passenger dies in crash in Union Co.
FOX Carolina
Upstate Illegal Gambling Operation
FOX Carolina
Upstate business sentenced for operating illegal gambling org.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bubba Technology Group, LLC was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Evidence presented to the court showed that Bubba Technology Group, a gaming business operating from Piedmont, was leasing and selling...
‘We built this’: Cherokee Co. students wrap up semester-long project, building a tiny house
As the fall semester wraps up, a group of Cherokee County students are putting the final touches on a semester-long project: building a tiny home.
FOX Carolina
Victim identified after single vehicle crash in Union Co.
WYFF4.com
Some neighbors raise concerns over rising number of short-term rentals
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As short-term rentals become more and more popular in cities around the country, they're raising concerns among some in Greenville. The city of Greenville Board of Zoning Appeals heard two requests for special exception permits for short-term rentals on Thursday. The special exception permit requests were...
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian dies following crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash on Saturday night. Troopers said the crash happened at around 9:35 p.m. on Pelham Road near Boiling Springs road on Dec. 10. A pedestrian was trying to cross Pelham Road when they were...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Union County crash, troopers say
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Union County. Troopers say the crash happened on Saturday morning, around 7:50 a.m. According to troopers, a 2021 Ford SUV was headed East on SC Highway 49, near Wild Cat Road when it went...
