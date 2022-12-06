ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist following crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person died Saturday night following a crash along West Butler Road in Mauldin. Officials said the crash between a car and motorcycle happened around 5:21 p.m. near Ashmore Bridge Road. Sadly the driver of the motorcycle passed away at the scene.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg County Deputy Passes Away

A technology group was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. One Upstate cheer team visits the studio to talk about their road to winning big. 'Do you see what eye see' silent auction. Updated: 12 hours...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Saturday night in a crash in Mauldin. According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the motorcycle-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of West Butler and Ashmore Bridge Road. The motorcyclist died at the scene according to the coroner. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist as […]
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers warn of reportedly armed men breaking into cars in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department said officers are investigating a group of three men who allegedly broke into cars around the Simpsonville area. According to officers, when one of the victims tried to confront the suspects, they began shooting at them. Thankfully, no injuries were reported...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after gunshot victim flags down driver

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a man was hospitalized following a shooting on December 9, 2022. Deputies said the shooting happened near the intersection of Evely Road and Highway 123 at around 8:51 p.m. on Friday night. They...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Buncombe Co. Detention officer charged with hit-and-run in nearby area

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a member of their office was recently charged with felony hit-and-run in a nearby County. Deputies said Detention Officer Will Martin was taken into custody Friday night by State Highway Patrol troopers. They added that the incident happened in Yancy County and involved a personal vehicle.
qcnews.com

Police: Men robbed Gaston County Dollar General with weapon

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. Authorities say the initial call came in just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Two suspects robbed the business, and police are following leads. No suspects are in custody at this time.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing 14-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have found a missing 14-year-old who reportedly ran away Saturday night. Deputies said William Stone was last seen near Half Mile Way at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
WSPA 7News

Police warn residents about car break-ins in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Simpsonville Police Department warns residents in the area to be aware after three suspects were confronted about a car break-in. Officers said a victim confronted three suspects while they were breaking into cars and the suspects discharged a weapon toward the victim once confronted. No injuries were reported according […]
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Passenger dies in crash in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a collision Saturday morning in Union County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC HWY 49 near Wildcat Rd. at around 8:52 a.m. Troopers said a driver and two passengers were traveling east when they went off the side of the […]
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate Illegal Gambling Operation

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's office is mourning one of their own. One Upstate cheer team visits the studio to talk about their road to winning big. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Spartanburg County deputy dies weeks after ‘tragic accident’. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. The Spartanburg County...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate business sentenced for operating illegal gambling org.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bubba Technology Group, LLC was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Evidence presented to the court showed that Bubba Technology Group, a gaming business operating from Piedmont, was leasing and selling...
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

Victim identified after single vehicle crash in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a deadly crash in Union County. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 49 near Wildcat Rd. at around 7:52 a.m. Saturday. Officials say a driver and two passengers were travelling east on HWY...
UNION COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Some neighbors raise concerns over rising number of short-term rentals

GREENVILLE, S.C. — As short-term rentals become more and more popular in cities around the country, they're raising concerns among some in Greenville. The city of Greenville Board of Zoning Appeals heard two requests for special exception permits for short-term rentals on Thursday. The special exception permit requests were...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Pedestrian dies following crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash on Saturday night. Troopers said the crash happened at around 9:35 p.m. on Pelham Road near Boiling Springs road on Dec. 10. A pedestrian was trying to cross Pelham Road when they were...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

