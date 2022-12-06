Kristen Bell wanted a motorcycle to match her lipstick, so she found one!. The 42-year-old actress took to social media on Saturday to show off her sparkly new set of wheels. The photo, shared via Instagram, showcased Bell as she sat on the red Vespa that was parked in what appeared to be a driveway. She donned black jeans, a matching jean jacket, and oversized cat-eye green sunglasses. To match the bike, Bell wore red lipstick and posed with her hand on her chin as her elbow rested on the front of the bike while slightly smirking at the camera.

17 MINUTES AGO