ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 1

Related
wvtm13.com

Gov. Ivey Declares Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation making Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama. WVTM 13 chief meteorologist Jerry Tracey wrapped up his 35-year run at the TV station on Friday. Watch the video above to see Gov. Ivey's message to Jerry.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Hubbard nears end of sentence for Alabama ethics conviction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is nearing the end of his prison sentence for his conviction on ethics charges. The Alabama Department of Corrections lists a Jan. 8 minimum release date for Hubbard. Hubbard was sentenced to 28 months in prison after a jury convicted...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama Power announces another residential rate increase for 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power announced another upcoming rate adjustment for residential customers. Starting in January 2023, Alabama Power officials said customers can expect to see their bills increase by about $6.81 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. The company says the adjustment is driven primarily by compliance with federal requirements, as well as unprecedented inflation and economic conditions.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
proclaimerscv.com

$500 One-Time Payment To Be Given This December To Qualified Residents in Tennessee

Extra support amounting to $500 will be given as a one-time payment to qualified residents in Tennessee this December. Thousands of families who get monthly financial assistance via the state’s Families First program are receiving additional aid from the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS). As of December 1, 2022, households having a case in the Families First Program has already received a $500 one-time extra payment on their current Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
TENNESSEE STATE
WHNT News 19

‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago

What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
SYLACAUGA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
Jameson Steward

6 Cities You Should Move to in Alabama

A blue sign on the side of a building that says, "Welcome to Huntsville."Photo byPhoto by Alex Robinson on UnsplashonUnsplash. When you’re looking for the best place to call home, you need to take everything into account. This means weighing options like access to jobs, availability of local schools, and cost of living. You don't want to live in an expensive city where you'll have trouble supporting your family or a small town with limited job opportunities.
ALABAMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Tennessee

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
TENNESSEE STATE
apr.org

Police chase instigators could be charged with felony

Criminals trying to elude law enforcement in Alabama could soon face harsher penalties. Right now, it’s a misdemeanor if someone leads the police on a chase. Proposed legislation would change that to a felony. The bill’s sponsor says the goal is more public safety. Republican Ginny Shave from DeKalb...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy