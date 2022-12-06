ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Brendan Fraser’s standout performance can’t keep ‘The Whale’ afloat

The love showered on Brendan Fraser out of film festivals inflates expectations for “The Whale” wildly out of proportion, in a movie based on a play that occurs almost entirely within a lone apartment. Weighted down not by its morbidly obese protagonist but rather its stick-thin supporting players, Fraser deserves praise for his buried-under-makeup performance, but that’s not enough to keep the movie afloat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy