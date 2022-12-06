Read full article on original website
KESQ
Steve Martin and Martin Short team up for hilarious ‘Father of the Bride’ skit on ‘SNL’
Steve Martin and Martin Short brought the funny as co-hosts of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. The longtime friends and collaborators took part in multiple skits, including a revival of their “Father of the Bride” characters. The duo starred in the 1991 version of the film...
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
25 Hilarious Tweets By Women That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Floated Up To The Ceiling And Perished Like Weird Old Uncle Albert In "Mary Poppins"
"men will be bedridden with a common cold & accuse players in the world cup of faking their injuries" —@_chase_____
KESQ
Trevor Noah celebrates his last episode hosting “The Daily Show” after 7 years behind the desk
Trevor Noah’s final night as host of Comedy Central’s satirical news report “The Daily Show” celebrated his 7-year anchoring tenure and featured a packed audience, full cast of correspondents and star-studded farewell messages. “Don’t be sad,” Noah said in his closing monologue, adding, “It doesn’t feel...
KESQ
Look of the Week: In this 90s-style track jacket Michelle Obama has outdone herself
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is in the middle of a month-long book tour and, as always, her style choices are making headlines. But there’s been a noticeable shift in her clothes, from the classic silhouettes she’s known for to more playful, cool-girl styles. On Tuesday, in Atlanta,...
KESQ
Brendan Fraser’s standout performance can’t keep ‘The Whale’ afloat
The love showered on Brendan Fraser out of film festivals inflates expectations for “The Whale” wildly out of proportion, in a movie based on a play that occurs almost entirely within a lone apartment. Weighted down not by its morbidly obese protagonist but rather its stick-thin supporting players, Fraser deserves praise for his buried-under-makeup performance, but that’s not enough to keep the movie afloat.
