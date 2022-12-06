Waylon Riedel of Estacada voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Estacada’s Waylon Riedel for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Oregon Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 21-27.
Riedel, a senior running back on the Estacada football team, powered his way for a game-high 125 rushing yards on 24 carries for the Rangers, helping them post a 32-8 win over Tillamook in the Class 4A state championship game at Hillsboro Stadium.
Riedel received 38.77% of the vote, beating out Cade Olds, a senior on the Oakland football team, who finished second with 26.11%. Maddox King, a sophomore on the Weston-McEwen/Griswold football team, was third with 17.19% and James Durand, a senior on the Estacada football team, was fourth with 12.39%. There were more than 47,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting WaFd Bank Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email danbrood91@gmail.com.
