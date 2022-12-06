Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk suggests Dr. Fauci should be prosecuted and mocks gender pronouns in controversial tweet — the latest in a series of statements fueling right-wing viewpoints
"My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci," Musk wrote on Sunday, as Fauci prepares to step down as director of the National Institutes of Health.
Putin was 'calculated' when he chose to send Brittney Griner back to the US while 'leaving others in custody in Russia,' Rep. Adam Schiff says
"He knows just what that will stir in the United States of America. So this is calculated on his part," Rep. Adam Schiff said Sunday.
Bernie Sanders blasts Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema as a 'corporate Democrat' who has 'sabotaged enormously important legislation'
Sanders said on CNN's "State of the Union" that Sinema's recent decision to leave the Democratic Party rested in her "political aspirations."
Alleged Lockerbie bombmaker in US custody
A Libyan man accused of making the bomb that destroyed a Pan Am flight over Scotland in 1988, killing 270 people, has been taken into US custody, authorities said on Sunday. Only one individual has so far been prosecuted for the bombing of Pan Am flight 103 on December 21, 1988 -- which remains the deadliest terror attack on British soil.
Comments / 0