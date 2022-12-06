ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Alleged Lockerbie bombmaker in US custody

A Libyan man accused of making the bomb that destroyed a Pan Am flight over Scotland in 1988, killing 270 people, has been taken into US custody, authorities said on Sunday. Only one individual has so far been prosecuted for the bombing of Pan Am flight 103 on December 21, 1988 -- which remains the deadliest terror attack on British soil.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy