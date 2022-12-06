Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Neymar is again going home without a World Cup title. Luka Modric's quest continues unabated. Modric converted one of the penalties as Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champion 4-2 in a shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.
Columbia Missourian
France advances to semifinals at World Cup, tops England 2-1
AL KHOR, Qatar — Kylian Mbappé and France made it back to the semifinals of the World Cup on Saturday by beating England 2-1. Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute at Al Bayt Stadium to keep France on course to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.
Columbia Missourian
Messi resumes World Cup quest as Argentina plays Netherlands
DOHA, Qatar — Lionel Messi up against Virgil van Dijk. The youngest coach at the World Cup taking on the oldest. South America versus Europe. A back catalog of famous meetings. The quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday has all the ingredients of a classic.
