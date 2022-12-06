Read full article on original website
Aiken man killed in drive-by shooting, coroner says
AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office has released new details about a Friday night shooting, including the name of a man who was killed. According to Deputy Coroner April Cody, her office, the Aiken Department of Public Safety and state agents are investigating the death of 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr.
North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to families in need
North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to …. SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting …. SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting in Williamsburg Co. BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross …. BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross traffic stop. New...
Missing 5-year-old Orangeburg girl found safe
A 5-year-old girl who went missing from her Orangeburg home on Thanksgiving has been found safe, authorities announced Friday. Her father has been taken into custody. A 5-year-old girl who went missing from her Orangeburg home on Thanksgiving has been found safe, authorities announced Friday. Her father has been taken into custody.
2 men charged in Hilton Head Island murder
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody in connection to a November murder on Hilton Head Island. Nayquan Gadson, 20, was arrested in Port Wentworth, Georgia, and is charged with murder and armed robbery. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Christopher Escobedo is charged with accessory after the fact.
Dorchester Co. leaders to host Christmas Festival December 18
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County will host a Christmas festival on December 18. Dorchester County Government and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will team up to put on a holiday festival at the recently opened Ashley River Park. The festival is scheduled for December 18...
Changed Lives Ministries celebrates milestone with new facility
A Berkeley County ministry that helps men and women who are facing addiction and turn their lives around is celebrating a milestone. Changed Lives Ministries celebrates milestone with …. A Berkeley County ministry that helps men and women who are facing addiction and turn their lives around is celebrating a...
Charleston Police host movie night in Hampton Park
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Police Department (CPD) will host a movie night in the park Saturday night. According to CPD, the department will show Disney’s Onward Saturday night in Hampton Park. The movie viewing is open to the public and free to attend. There...
Danville police arrest man in connection with South Carolina homicide, rescue missing 5-year-old
DANVILLE, Va. – A South Carolina man wanted on homicide and grand larceny charges was found and arrested in Danville on Friday, according to the Danville Police Department. We’re told police also found and recovered a missing 5-year-old that was with him. Police say around 12:40 p.m. on...
What’s the story behind the little blue boat sitting on the marsh in Bluffton?
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton Head Island to Bluffton, South Carolina you can’t miss it. It’s the little blue boat sitting up on the marsh. The vessel has been there for months or even years depending on who you...
Charleston County lieutenant breaks it down with dancers during Christmas parade
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — If you need a reason to smile today or some help getting in the holiday spirit look no further than Lt. Shawn James with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his "performance" during a Christmas parade. There isn't really much to say other than watch...
18-wheelers parked overnight in West Ashley causing concern
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some Charleston City leaders want to crack down on 18-wheelers parked overnight throughout West Ashley. Michael Allen is the Neighborhood President of Ashley Hall Manor. He said there’s been an increase in tractor trailers and other large equipment left overnight in parking lots up and down Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. This […]
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg 5-year-old safe, father charged with mother’s murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 5-year-old was found safe in Virginia and her father is being charged with her mother’s murder. In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that Aspen Jeter was found safe. Ravenell also...
EMS on scene of rollover crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Charleston police are responding to a crash listed as a rollover/entrapment outside the Live 5 studios. It is unknown if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash. We’ve reached out to law...
Danville Police arrest man wanted for murder in SC, find missing 5-year-old
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Police have assisted in the arrest of a man wanted for murder in South Carolina. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division informed Daville Police that the suspect may be in their jurisdiction. At approximately 12:40 p.m., members of Danville's Investigative Bureau were able to find, identify and arrest 46-year-old Antar Jeter without incident.
Deputies searching for man accused of hitting home with gunfire
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information about a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a firearm at a Burton area home. Marquise Rayshawn Singleton is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to deputies.
Motorcyclist killed in I-26 EB crash near Aviation Avenue
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A deadly crash involving a motorcycle caused significant delays on I-26 eastbound during the Thursday morning rush hour. The crash happened just before 6:00 a.m. on I-26 near Aviation Avenue, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A Ford pick-up truck and a Yamaha motorcycle […]
Charleston County holds annual ‘Teddie Bear Toss’ for Toys for Tots
Dozens of stuffed animals were donated to Toys for Tots during Charleston County's 10th annual "Teddie Bear Toss" on Friday morning. Charleston County holds annual ‘Teddie Bear Toss’ …. Dozens of stuffed animals were donated to Toys for Tots during Charleston County's 10th annual "Teddie Bear Toss" on...
76-year-old suffers traumatic injuries after his home explodes in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire Rescue officials say a 76-year-old suffered traumatic injuries after his home exploded in Smoaks Monday evening. Emergency crews responded to the home on Community Avenue around 8 p.m., after receiving over a dozen calls. The resident was transported to MUSC's burn...
Special election scheduled to fill vacancy on Charleston County School Board
A special election will be held to fill a now-vacant seat on the Charleston County School Board. Special election scheduled to fill vacancy on Charleston …. A special election will be held to fill a now-vacant seat on the Charleston County School Board. North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to...
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. USC coach Dawn Staley reacts to Brittney Griner release. Updated: 4 hours ago. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
