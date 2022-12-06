ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

News19 WLTX

Aiken man killed in drive-by shooting, coroner says

AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office has released new details about a Friday night shooting, including the name of a man who was killed. According to Deputy Coroner April Cody, her office, the Aiken Department of Public Safety and state agents are investigating the death of 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to families in need

North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to families in need
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Missing 5-year-old Orangeburg girl found safe

A 5-year-old girl who went missing from her Orangeburg home on Thanksgiving has been found safe, authorities announced Friday. Her father has been taken into custody. A 5-year-old girl who went missing from her Orangeburg home on Thanksgiving has been found safe, authorities announced Friday. Her father has been taken into custody.
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

2 men charged in Hilton Head Island murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody in connection to a November murder on Hilton Head Island. Nayquan Gadson, 20, was arrested in Port Wentworth, Georgia, and is charged with murder and armed robbery. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Christopher Escobedo is charged with accessory after the fact.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
counton2.com

Dorchester Co. leaders to host Christmas Festival December 18

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County will host a Christmas festival on December 18. Dorchester County Government and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will team up to put on a holiday festival at the recently opened Ashley River Park. The festival is scheduled for December 18...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Changed Lives Ministries celebrates milestone with new facility

A Berkeley County ministry that helps men and women who are facing addiction and turn their lives around is celebrating a milestone. Changed Lives Ministries celebrates milestone with …. A Berkeley County ministry that helps men and women who are facing addiction and turn their lives around is celebrating a...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Charleston Police host movie night in Hampton Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Police Department (CPD) will host a movie night in the park Saturday night. According to CPD, the department will show Disney’s Onward Saturday night in Hampton Park. The movie viewing is open to the public and free to attend. There...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

18-wheelers parked overnight in West Ashley causing concern

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some Charleston City leaders want to crack down on 18-wheelers parked overnight throughout West Ashley.   Michael Allen is the Neighborhood President of Ashley Hall Manor. He said there’s been an increase in tractor trailers and other large equipment left overnight in parking lots up and down Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. This […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

EMS on scene of rollover crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Charleston police are responding to a crash listed as a rollover/entrapment outside the Live 5 studios. It is unknown if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash. We’ve reached out to law...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSET

Danville Police arrest man wanted for murder in SC, find missing 5-year-old

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Police have assisted in the arrest of a man wanted for murder in South Carolina. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division informed Daville Police that the suspect may be in their jurisdiction. At approximately 12:40 p.m., members of Danville's Investigative Bureau were able to find, identify and arrest 46-year-old Antar Jeter without incident.
DANVILLE, VA
live5news.com

Deputies searching for man accused of hitting home with gunfire

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information about a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a firearm at a Burton area home. Marquise Rayshawn Singleton is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to deputies.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead

Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
ORANGEBURG, SC

