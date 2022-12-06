ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientology Joins the UN in Promoting Human Rights Day

'Human Rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.' - Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Churches and Scientologists join the United Nations in the year-long campaign just launched to promote the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). This UN campaign culminates on Human Rights Day, December 10, 2023, on the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Alleged Lockerbie bombmaker in US custody

A Libyan man accused of making the bomb that destroyed a Pan Am flight over Scotland in 1988, killing 270 people, has been taken into US custody, authorities said on Sunday. Only one individual has so far been prosecuted for the bombing of Pan Am flight 103 on December 21, 1988 -- which remains the deadliest terror attack on British soil.
