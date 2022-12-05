CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The bicyclist who was hit by a car today on Meadow Street has died. This marks the third fatal accident in the city in less than two weeks. This accident happened just one day before Chicopee’s mayor and the police chief are set to speak about these deadly accidents. Residents Western Mass News spoke with said something needs to be done about these issues.

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO