Sunday morning news update
In this update, several people were injured in a two car accident in Easthampton last night, Springfield Police made three arrests this week after reports of shoplifting at a Cumberland Farms on Carew Street, and a warning was issued from State Police about a new scam going around where criminals spoof the state police phone number. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A car crashed into a utility pole on Armory Street in Springfield Sunday evening. Western Mass News saw crews working to clear the scene around 4:00p.m. Traffic was delayed in the area as one lane was blocked off due to the accident. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News...
Fire crews in Springfield respond to accident near exit 2 on I-91
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to exit 2 on I-91 North Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to Springfield Fire, one person was extricated from their vehicle and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash has not...
Springfield crews respond to Nottingham Street after car strikes pole
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Nottingham Street Sunday morning for reports of a car striking a pole. According to Springfield Fire officials, one person was brought to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the accident has not been disclosed at...
Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to 3300 Main Street Saturday morning for reports of a rollover accident. According to Springfield Fire, only one vehicle was involved. The occupant was taken to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident has no been released at this time.
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 11
First Alert Weather Day As The Season’s First Plowable Snowfall Will Occur!. Bears shower the Thunderbirds game for the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Bears shower the Thunderbirds game for the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley speaks at Mount Holyoke College. Updated: 23 hours ago. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley...
Easthampton crews respond to fire at autobody shop on Mechanic Street
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews in Easthampton are responding to Mechanic Street for reports of a large fire at an autobody shop. Our Western Mass News crew arrived around 8:15 a.m. and saw a lot of smoke and fire damage had been sustained to Ed’s Auto Body & Repair.
Chicopee police address uptick in serious crashes and fatalities
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Chicopee, city leaders are making efforts to make the city streets a little safer, after a string of deadly accidents. Western Mass News is getting answers on what their plans are. The Chicopee mayor and Chicopee police chief says they’re shifting their focus to traffic...
Crews respond to crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several people were injured in a two-car accident in Easthampton Friday evening, close to the same spot where a couple was hit and killed by a car just a few months ago. The crash happened on Northampton Street. Easthampton Police told Western Mass News that call came...
Festival of Trees comes to a close
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday was the final day to view the annual Festival of Trees at the MassMutual Center. All the trees at the festival were donated and decorated by businesses, organizations, schools, families and individuals within the community. The event ended at 5:00p.m. Raffel prizes for the trees were...
Chicopee resident starts petition for change after string of deadly pedestrian crashes
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A string of deadly pedestrian crashes in Chicopee, now has city leaders looking for ways to make roads safer. It has one resident starting a petition to promote change. One Chicopee Street resident started a petition, hoping to prove to the city that speeding is a grave...
Western Mass News Toys for Tots drive wraps up!
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -At Western Mass News our Toys for Tots drive came to end on Friday. The annual drive is part of the Marines’ Toys for Tots which donates new unwrapped toys for families in need. Western Mass News spoke with staff Sgt. Mitchell Salcido, who said he’s...
Town by Town: December 9
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In West Springfield, the fire department is holding their Homeless for the Holidays operation. WSFD members are volunteering to staff the site 24 hours a day through Sunday. Members will sleep in tents and brave the elements, keeping warm with a campfire.
Wilbraham Police identify body found near Main Street as missing 83-year-old man
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wilbraham Police Department announced Friday that they located the body of an 83-year-old man who has been missing since October. According to Wilbraham Police, a Mass. Highway contractor located the body of 83-year-old Thomas Frazier on Friday, December 2nd, while conducting drainage work in a wooded area adjacent to Boston Road near Main Street.
SPD recovers loaded gun after responding to Carew Street shoplifting incident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Police officers arrested three people and recovered a loaded gun after responding to a shoplifting in progress at the Cumberland Farms on Carew Street Tuesday morning. According to officials, responding officers found three people in a vehicle in the Cumberland Farms parking lot and conducted a...
Local law enforcement braves the cold to raise money for Special Olympics
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local law enforcement was stationed at the Chicopee Walmart on Memorial Drive Saturday for their annual Cop on Top event to raise money for the Special Olympics. As shoppers were going about their Christmas shopping, law enforcement endured winter’s chill from the store’s roof for a...
Bicyclist involved in Thursday accident dies, Safety concerns grow for Chicopee roads
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The bicyclist who was hit by a car today on Meadow Street has died. This marks the third fatal accident in the city in less than two weeks. This accident happened just one day before Chicopee’s mayor and the police chief are set to speak about these deadly accidents. Residents Western Mass News spoke with said something needs to be done about these issues.
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Police Department Narcotics Bureau visited the Holyoke Target for their annual Christmas toy drive to help the less fortunate. The Holyoke Police Department filled their carts with thousands of dollars worth of toys at the Holyoke Mall Target to lend Santa a helping hand delivering toys to kids in need.
Springfield Police SVU investigation leads to arrest or alleged rapist, others
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Four people, including an alleged rapist were arrested Tuesday morning after members of the Springfield Police Department executed a warrant at an apartment on Union Street. According to Springfield Police, the Special Victims Unit applied and were granted two search warrants for 43-year-old Wayman Jenkins of Springfield....
Winter Weather Advisories up for all of western Mass Sunday.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a cloudy and chilly afternoon throughout western Mass but at least we remained dry. That will change tomorrow as a clipper system will bring a period of snow to the region Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for all of Western Mass from 10am Sunday until 7am Monday.
