Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wccsradio.com
G.E.T. SOLAR APPLICATIONS NOW BEING ACCEPTED
Applications are now being accepted for a solar energy initiative for Indiana County businesses, nonprofits, and community property owners. The initiative is called G.E.T. Solar Indiana, and is a group of local community leaders that’s partnering with the PA solar center to educate people on the benefits of going solar through their G.E.T. Solar Communities program. At a meeting on December 16th, interested individuals can learn about PA solar centers technical assistance and possible financing options. The PA solar center will also offer a free assessment of an organization solar potential and issue requests for proposals for estimates from qualified solar developers.
wccsradio.com
ANNUAL WREATH-LAYING CEREMONY RETURNS TO INDIANA COUNTY
An annual ceremony honoring veterans during the holiday season will be held today. Community volunteers will ensure that wreaths are laid across the entrances to 177 cemeteries as part of the “Wreaths for Indiana County Veterans” program. The headlining ceremony will be at the Indiana County Courthouse, where a wreath will be laid to pay tribute to the veterans.
wccsradio.com
TWO ACCIDENTS REPORTED SATURDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY
Indiana County 911 reports a relatively quiet Saturday in the area. There were two accidents to which firefighters were summoned. The first was at 8:06 AM on Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center was dispatched and Commodore and Citizens Ambulance were added to the call minutes later. It was a single-vehicle crash with an SUV ending up on its side. Icy conditions may have contributed to the accident.
wccsradio.com
PUC APPROVES RATE INCREASE FOR WATER CUSTOMERS
The state Public Utility Commission has approved two rate increases for Pennsylvania American Water Company customers. The combined effect will be a hike of $38.76 in the monthly bills for residents who use both Pennsylvania American’s water and wastewater services. The PUC approved an increase of $8.76 in water...
wccsradio.com
OFFICIALS DEBUNK RUMOR REGARDING SHEETZ SUPERSTORE IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
Officials with the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development have debunked a recent rumor regarding the closures of two businesses. Rumors recently began circulating that a Sheetz superstore was in the works following the closures of both Rustic Lodge and Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet in White Township. The latter of which, closed yesterday.
wccsradio.com
2022 RENDA MEDIA ALL-STAR FOOTBALL TEAMS UNVEILED
The 2022 IRMC High School Football season is officially in the books and Renda Media is proud to announce this year’s All-Star High School Football teams. 2022 Renda Media All-Star High School Football Team. Renda Media would like to thank the Indiana Regional Medical Center for continuing to be...
wccsradio.com
LAWRENCE WOOD, 68
Lawrence M. Wood, 68, of Creekside, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Scenery Hill Manor. Born in North Carolina on January 17, 1954, he lived most of his life in the Indiana Area. Larry was a self-employed truck driver by trade, who also transported his Amish friends. He...
wccsradio.com
FUNDRAISERS FOR VICTIMS OF APARTMENT FIRE SUCCESSFUL SO FAR
The Indiana Borough community has responded to a call for help for the people displaced in an apartment fire last Friday. The fire at an apartment complex at 122 North 6th Street displaced 10 tenants. Since then there have been various fundraising efforts for the tenants, including an effort set up by the buildings owners, the McAnultys. Dan McAnulty said that he was amazed by the community’s generosity.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA, PENNS MANOR PICK UP FRIDAY NIGHT WINS
Not even 12 hours after being named Luxenburg’s Jewelers Indiana County High School MVP for the football season, Penns Manor’s Max Hill put up an impressive performance on the hardwood, leading the Comets to a 61-44 win over the Homer-Center Wildcats. Todd Marino has the recap from WCCS...
wccsradio.com
ICY ROADS LEAD TO CRASH IN EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
First responders had an early start to the weekend as a vehicle accident was reported this morning to Indiana County 911. The accident was reported at 8:06 a.m. along Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center Fire Department and state police were initially dispatched, and Commodore Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called in to assist 11 minutes later.
wccsradio.com
JOHN KISH, 80
John P. Kish, 80, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Monroeville Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. A son of the late Louis and Ann (Bonya) Kish, he was born April 12, 1942, in Lucernemines. John had been an art teacher. Since that time, he worked at Penn-Trafford...
wccsradio.com
DEFENDANTS IN OCTOBER MURDER CASE SUGGEST KILLING WAS ‘PAYBACK’
Earlier this week, Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi appeared on Indiana in the Morning to provide updates on major cases across the county. One of them was the murder of Hayden Robert Gareffa, in which eight suspects – one being a juvenile – murdered him and left his body in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township in October.
wccsradio.com
DIOR JOHNSON PLEADS GUILTY TO TWO MISDEMEANOR CHARGES
Pitt basketball could be without freshman Dior Johnson for a while, as it was announced that he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of domestic violence Friday morning. Pittsburgh police said on September 5th, Johnson allegedly slapped a woman who he was in a relationship with, saying he punched her multiple times and pushed her head into a pillow. Johnson was charged in October with aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault, and false imprisonment.
Comments / 0