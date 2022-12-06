Read full article on original website
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Lots of snow next week
Potential winter storm could dump well over 6 inches of snow across the area Monday through Thursday.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter storm arrives after the weekend
It stays cooler than average, but as the weekend ends a wintry storm moves into the region. The greatest effects will be felt east of Billings well into next week.
Coldest 30-Day Stretch in Billings, Montana Since 1996
If you're new to Montana- suck it up buttercup. This is how we roll. This morning it wasn't just cold in Billings, Montana- it was a biting cold. KRTV reported Tuesday night that lows in parts of North Central Montana could be down to 35 below zero with wind chill factored in.
What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?
Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
We Visited the Haunted Billings Station in Montana – Here’s What We Found
After reading “Haunted Montana” by Karen Stevens about the most interesting locations across this Montana city, I decided to venture out into Billings to see if I could find some ghostly spirits living in our town. Stevens mentions in her book she visited Billings back in 1999, and...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Signs of snow by late Sunday
After a relatively quiet weather weekend, confidence is increasing that colder temperatures and potentially heavy snow will take over next week. It could start late Sunday.
Billings Holiday happenings in December
Looking for some Holiday cheer? There is plenty of that happening in Billings for the month of December. Here is a list of events to check out over the holidays. Located at 2100 Shiloh Rd. Cookie Party at Thirsty Brewing Co. December 22 from 4 pm – 10 pm.
The Best Place To Live In Montana
This town in the Treasure State is home to extensive natural resources, beautiful scenery, and the big city vibes that make a place exciting and cultural.
Billings city engineers draft traffic plan for Chik-fil-A opening
Chik-fil-A is in an area called the Marketplace, between Applebees and Planet Fitness near the intersection of 24th Street West and Rosebud Drive.
West High one of several Montana schools threatened Friday
West High School was one of many Montana high schools on a hard lockdown Friday morning following a shooting threat. Law enforcement in at least six school districts alerted parents to threats, and as of Friday afternoon all appeared to be hoaxes. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called...
Can You Guess Which Montana Cities Made The Most ‘Sinful’ List?
I am sure that when we think about which city in the U.S. sins the most the first city that pops into people's minds would be Las Vegas. After all it's nickname is "Sin City". After that it can be anybody's game as to which cities are the most "sinful".
A Big Holiday Staple in Billings Has Officially Ended
If you've been in Billings for a good amount of time, one of the staples of the holiday season in our city was the annual sighting of Santa Claus flying in the sky. As a child, it was super awesome to see, because it only increased my belief in Santa and my parents loved it because I made sure to go to bed right away so that the same Santa would come to the house and drop off my gifts. However, the visual of Santa in Billings will not exist this year.
Billings Christmas Trash Pickup- What You Need to Know
Solid Waste Division of Billings Public Works is offering us lovely residents, a week of EXTRA trash pickup. During the service week of Christmas residents can set out all the extra packaging and wrapping paper that piles up. Here's what to do:. Bag or box your “Extras” and set them...
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Why are there tractors at the DoubleTree in Downtown Billings?
Over the past few days, you may have noticed the DoubleTree Parking Lot was blocked off, and tractors have taken up residence at the hotel... the same hotel where we are located. Have you been curious as to why? Us too. Turns out, the DoubleTree is hosting the Montana Stockgrowers...
I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS
Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
Rest in Peace Billings Moose: Put Down After Becoming Terribly Ill
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) has unfortunately ended the life of a bull moose that had been wandering around midtown Billings since October. The arrival of the moose concerned citizens as well as FWP officials and police, but soon settled down amidst the Billings neighborhood. After reports of the animal being sick, however, it didn't end up great for the "Billings Moose".
Gas prices plunge again in Billings
Great news headed into the weekend, gas prices have dropped again in Billings and surrounding cities. According to Gasbuudy.com, the average price of gas per gallon is $3.19. The average price was $3.39 per gallon on Monday; the price per gallon has dropped 20-cents per gallon in just five days.
“He Was Vaccinated”, Latest Yellowstone County COVID Numbers
I don't know about you, but I think Montanans are done with the politicization of COVID-19, and all of the shots being shoved down our throat. You wanna get the shot- get the shot. Likewise, if people don't get the shot- why keep making it an issue?. Check out this...
Living the fast food dream: Why a Billings woman stuck with Wendy's for 30 years
Jonna Jones, the director of marketing for Wentana, the Wendy's franchise owner in Billings, says hiring these days is hard.
