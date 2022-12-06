ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alternativemissoula.com

What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?

Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Billings Holiday happenings in December

Looking for some Holiday cheer? There is plenty of that happening in Billings for the month of December. Here is a list of events to check out over the holidays. Located at 2100 Shiloh Rd. Cookie Party at Thirsty Brewing Co. December 22 from 4 pm – 10 pm.
BILLINGS, MT
KPVI Newschannel 6

West High one of several Montana schools threatened Friday

West High School was one of many Montana high schools on a hard lockdown Friday morning following a shooting threat. Law enforcement in at least six school districts alerted parents to threats, and as of Friday afternoon all appeared to be hoaxes. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

A Big Holiday Staple in Billings Has Officially Ended

If you've been in Billings for a good amount of time, one of the staples of the holiday season in our city was the annual sighting of Santa Claus flying in the sky. As a child, it was super awesome to see, because it only increased my belief in Santa and my parents loved it because I made sure to go to bed right away so that the same Santa would come to the house and drop off my gifts. However, the visual of Santa in Billings will not exist this year.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Billings Christmas Trash Pickup- What You Need to Know

Solid Waste Division of Billings Public Works is offering us lovely residents, a week of EXTRA trash pickup. During the service week of Christmas residents can set out all the extra packaging and wrapping paper that piles up. Here's what to do:. Bag or box your “Extras” and set them...
BILLINGS, MT
XL Country 100.7

Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS

Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Rest in Peace Billings Moose: Put Down After Becoming Terribly Ill

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) has unfortunately ended the life of a bull moose that had been wandering around midtown Billings since October. The arrival of the moose concerned citizens as well as FWP officials and police, but soon settled down amidst the Billings neighborhood. After reports of the animal being sick, however, it didn't end up great for the "Billings Moose".
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Gas prices plunge again in Billings

Great news headed into the weekend, gas prices have dropped again in Billings and surrounding cities. According to Gasbuudy.com, the average price of gas per gallon is $3.19. The average price was $3.39 per gallon on Monday; the price per gallon has dropped 20-cents per gallon in just five days.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy