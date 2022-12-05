Read full article on original website
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this weekKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
Union Area falls short of history in state title loss to Steel-Highshire
Union Area finishes the season at 12-4
Wellsville senior hits milestone early in the season
Entering the game, Jaxon Brewer needed just 13 points to reach the milestone and finished the night with 28 points.
Complete list of local All-State football award winners
Twenty-two local football players from 13 different high schools in the Mahoning Valley earned First Team All-State honors this season.
Two veteran coaches hired at LaBrae
LaBrae High School has announced the hiring of two new head coaches in the athletic department.
Austintown Fitch lineman commits to college
Josh Fitzgerald is a 6'3", 275 pound lineman that plays on both sides of the ball for the Falcons
Hot start ignites Farrell past Wilmington
Thirteen Steelers scored in their win over Wilmington.
Sean Lewis leaves Kent State for Colorado, how about Vince Kehres as replacement? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kent State has lost its best football coach in ... well ... decades. Sean Lewis has been hired as the new offensive coordinator to new Colorado University head coach Deion Sanders.
Seven local players earn First Team All-State honors in Division III
The complete list of Division III award winners was released on Wednesday
Tonight in Wellsville: The history of Immaculate Conception Church, tour and lecture planned
The Wellsville “Now and Then” 2023 calendar will be available for purchase. Wellsville is full of architechtural wonders, many of them houses of worship. On Maple Avenue, the Catholic church stands above the crowd in almost everyway. Inside and out, this building is full of marvels and interesting history. From the Wellsville NY Historical Society made this announcement today:
Ground broken on waterpark for Hall of Fame Village in Canton
CANTON, Ohio – Seems like the one thing that is a constant at the Hall of Fame Village is change. The area has been a construction zone with ongoing projects, planned restaurants and buildings popping up near a renovated Tom Benson Stadium. Monday, ground was broken in the latest phase: A waterpark.
Large fire in Ravenna closes multiple state routes on Thursday night
A large fire in Ravenna has shut down multiple roads for crews to battle the flames, according to the Ravenna Fire Department.
One Tank Trip: Sebring Mansion
"If these walls could talk" is what some say about this historic home. And it's just a one tank trip!
Double fatality in West Virginia involving dirt bikes, school responds
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helms, Marshall County Sheriff, reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving two riders on dirt bikes. Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student at John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around...
Salem getting nearly $38 million to expand school
The Salem City School District is getting $37,882 from Ohio to expand its campus.
Youngstown company celebrates installation of new equipment
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at Cubbison Company in Youngstown.
Firefighters battle massive fire in Portage County
Fire crews are on the scene of a massive fire in Portage County Thursday night. Firefighters are working to combat the blaze at Patrick Excavating and Trucking, along State Route 5 in Charlestown Township.
Diocese intervenes to help rescue Kennedy Catholic from 'vulnerable position'
The Catholic Diocese Erie is intervening to help Mercer County’s Kennedy Catholic High and Middle Schools recover from what Bishop Lawrence Persico characterizes as a “vulnerable position”. In a letter to the Shenango Valley Catholic School System community, Bishop Persico responded recent resignations of the school’s acting...
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
Fair dates announced for Canfield, Columbiana County and Trumbull County
Even though many are planning for the holiday season, some Ohioans are getting ready for the fair food and rides. The 2023 Ohio Agricultural Fair Schedule was recently released, revealing the dates for the Canfield Fair, Columbiana County Fair and the Trumbull County Fair. The Canfield Fair will run from...
Man, student killed in dirt bike wrecks
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — A man and a teenager were killed in a crash of a dirt bikes Wednesday evening in Marshall County. The victims are identified as Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old, who was a student at John Marshall High School. The wreck occurred at just after 5:30...
