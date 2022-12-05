ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville, OH

wellsvillesun.com

Tonight in Wellsville: The history of Immaculate Conception Church, tour and lecture planned

The Wellsville "Now and Then" 2023 calendar will be available for purchase. Wellsville is full of architechtural wonders, many of them houses of worship. On Maple Avenue, the Catholic church stands above the crowd in almost everyway. Inside and out, this building is full of marvels and interesting history. From the Wellsville NY Historical Society made this announcement today:
WELLSVILLE, OH
WTRF

Double fatality in West Virginia involving dirt bikes, school responds

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helms, Marshall County Sheriff, reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving two riders on dirt bikes. Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student at John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings
MARTINS FERRY, OH
Metro News

Man, student killed in dirt bike wrecks

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — A man and a teenager were killed in a crash of a dirt bikes Wednesday evening in Marshall County. The victims are identified as Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old, who was a student at John Marshall High School. The wreck occurred at just after 5:30...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV

