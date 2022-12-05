Read full article on original website
Related
New food technologies could release 80% of world’s farmland back to nature
Here's the basic problem for conservation at a global level: food production, biodiversity and carbon storage in ecosystems are competing for the same land.
streetwisereports.com
Analyst: Timing Perfect for Nevada Lithium Project
The timing of Rover Metals Corp. (ROVR:TSX.V; ROVMF:OTCQB; 4X0:FSE) move from gold to lithium and critical elements is perfect, an analyst said, as other projects near its new Let’s Go Lithium project in Nevada are “ripe for consolidation.”. Let’s Go Lithium is estimated to hold lithium-bearing clay mineralization...
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Are Heat Pumps, and Are They Necessary for Electric Vehicles (EVs) Driving in Cold Weather?
Heat pumps help electric cars operate more efficiently. Do all EV have them? The post What Are Heat Pumps, and Are They Necessary for Electric Vehicles (EVs) Driving in Cold Weather? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
maritime-executive.com
Tall Ship With a Long Career in Cinema Heads to the Scrappers
A Dutch barque that featured in more than a dozen films has gone to the scrappers, ending a 77-year career on the water. The three-masted tall ship Earl of Pembroke, which starred in the film productions of Treasure Island, Alice in Wonderland and Cloud Atlas, has been towed off for demolition. The vessel was built in Sweden in 1945 as the Orion, and she was one of the last schooner-rigged sailing cargo ships constructed for use in the Baltic timber trade.
csengineermag.com
Atwell expands into Mid-Atlantic with acquisition of Ben Dyer Associates, Inc.
In its second transaction this quarter, Atwell has acquired Ben Dyer Associates, Inc., a 60-person engineering firm based in Maryland. Ben Dyer Associates specializes in civil engineering, land planning, and surveying services for land development and redevelopment projects throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
freightwaves.com
Regional Rail to acquire 3 Midwest short-line railroads
Pennsylvania-based Regional Rail, a short-line owner and operator backed by U.K. investment firm 3i Infrastructure, plans to acquire three short-line railroads in the Midwest. The move to acquire Agracel Rail Holdings’ three railroads — Effingham Railroad Co., South Point & Ohio Railroad and Illinois Western Railroad Co. — will expand Regional Rail’s footprint farther into the Midwest. In October, Regional Rail began freight operations at its new Burns Harbor Railroad subsidiary, which operates at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.
AutoZone Adds Tech and Stores to Meet Auto Parts Demand
AutoZone is growing its sales to both professional repair shops and do-it-yourselfers. The auto parts chain said in a Tuesday (Dec. 6) press release that its domestic same-store sales were up 5.6% during the quarter ended Nov. 19, on top of the 13.6% gain it made last year. Both commercial and retail sales were up.
gcaptain.com
Sign of the Times: New World’s Largest Containership Sails Light on Maiden Voyage
The 24,004 teu Ever Atop transited the Suez Canal over the weekend on its maiden voyage to North Europe, apparently less than three-quarters full, evidencing the severe contraction in demand impacting the tradelane. The ULCV was the final ship to be delivered of an order of the ten A24 series...
csengineermag.com
H&H Unveils New Brand Identity And Redesigned Logo
Hardesty & Hanover, LLC, a leader in the infrastructure engineering industry, unveiled a new bold corporate brand & logo today that complements recent company growth. Going forward, branding will identify the firm as H&H, with Hardesty & Hanover, LLC remaining the legal name. In 1945, the firm became known as...
csengineermag.com
Advantest Unveils E5620 DR-SEM for Review and Classification of Ultra-Small Photomask Defects
Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today unveiled the E5620 Defect Review Scanning Electron Microscope (DR-SEM), its newest mask SEM product for reviewing and classifying ultra-small defects on photomasks and mask blanks. With its high-accuracy, high-throughput defect review capability, the E5620 DR-SEM is expected to contribute appreciably to production quality improvements in next-generation photomasks and shorter mask manufacturing turnaround times.
Downtown retail closings sign of hastened decline due to COVID, online shopping, according to retail expert
Downtown retail closings sign of hastened decline due to COVID, online shopping, according to retail expert. Marshall’s will close in City Center after nearly 30 years.
electrek.co
New 1,500W full-suspension electric bike pushes envelope with all-wheel drive
There’s never been anything subtle about the electric bikes made by Nevada-based e-bike company E-Cells. The company’s newest model is true to form with over-the-top specs. Meet the E-Cells Super Monarch AWD 1500W Dual Crown Limited Edition. While E-Cells has produced some slightly more modest power rides, its...
The best thermal imaging binoculars in 2022
The best thermal imaging binoculars let you spot wildlife and people in darkness or camouflaged using their heat signature
csengineermag.com
Society of Fire Protection Engineers Announces SFPE Guide to Fire Risk Assessment, 2nd edition
The Society of Fire Protection Engineers – the world’s leading professional society for fire protection and fire safety engineering – is pleased to announce the release of a new engineering guide: SFPE Guide to Fire Risk Assessment, 2nd edition. The SFPE Guide to Fire Risk Assessment provides...
US-based startup claims its VTOL will have Mach 0.66 cruise speed and over 11,000 miles of range
The company claims the aerial vehicle can top any regular airliner.
gcaptain.com
New Kite System for Ships Trialed on Transatlantic Voyage
France-based wind propulsion specialist Airseas is sharing the first footage of its automated kite system Seawing in use during transatlantic sea trials. The trial took place on board the roll-on/roll-off ship Ville de Bordeaux as it transported aircraft components between Europe and the United States. With the release of the new footage, Airseas is also announcing the successful completion of the crucial initial stages of sea trials.
PV Tech
US solar assets ‘are not meeting performance expectations’, kWh Analytics says
US solar assets “are not meeting performance expectations”, according to research from insurer kWh Analytics. kWh Analytics has published the 2022 edition of its annual Solar Generation Index (SGI), which compiles learnings from more than 500 operational solar assets in the US, with a total installed capacity in excess of 11GW.
csengineermag.com
FARO Press Release for SiteScape Acquisition
FARO Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced the acquisition of SiteScape, an innovator in LiDAR 3D scanning software solutions for the AEC and O&M markets. SiteScape enables LiDAR-equipped mobile devices to easily capture indoor spaces digitally, providing a readily available entry point to scanning physical spaces for a broad range of applications.
Comments / 0