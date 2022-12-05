A Dutch barque that featured in more than a dozen films has gone to the scrappers, ending a 77-year career on the water. The three-masted tall ship Earl of Pembroke, which starred in the film productions of Treasure Island, Alice in Wonderland and Cloud Atlas, has been towed off for demolition. The vessel was built in Sweden in 1945 as the Orion, and she was one of the last schooner-rigged sailing cargo ships constructed for use in the Baltic timber trade.

1 DAY AGO