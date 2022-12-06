ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Sorry, Brad Pitt! Shania Twain Names a New Hunk During 2022 People’s Choice Awards Medley [Watch]

Watching the audience react to Shania Twain's medley at the 2022 People's Choice Awards was as much fun as seeing the energetic performance on stage. Twain offered a preview of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour with three songs from her catalog, and a new song called "Waking Up Dreaming." "Any Man of Mine" came first, and the pop-cowgirl choreography was reflective of what she's done for decades. Even at age 57 she continues to push boundaries, however.
Quick Country 96.5

Parmalee’s Fortunes Turned After They Made One Small Change

Parmalee's Matt Thomas isn't shy to admit that before "Just the Way" started to catch on at country radio, the group was scuffling. Then, their new manager suggested one change and their fortunes turned. It wasn't quite that easy, but talking to Taste of Country, Thomas gives a lot of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Blake Shelton: ‘I’m Not Getting Away From Music!’

Blake Shelton may be hanging up his hat on The Voice to focus on his family, but don't count him out musically. The veteran star says he couldn't possibly leave music behind. "Walking away from music, you might as well just poison me or something," he tells People. "That's not something I can go without. I can't help it."
OKLAHOMA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy