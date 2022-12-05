ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wellsvillesun.com

Town of Willing: Legal Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That a Public Hearing on Tentative Local Law #6 of 2022, will be held at the Willing Town Hall, located at 1431 State Route 19, Wellsville NY on Monday December 12th, at 6:30pm just prior to the December Monthly Town Board Meeting. Purpose of said Local Law #6 is to permit the construction of Solar Energy Systems in the Town of Willing in a manner that advances and protects the public health, safety and welfare of the Town of Willing while facilitating the production of renewable energy.
WELLSVILLE, NY
R.A. Heim

Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families

holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Legislature meeting today in Belmont dominated by economic development

Allegany County’s plan for developing the “Crossroads” area starts to take shape. By Andrew Harris, maps courtesy of Allegany County. The full board of legislators held court this morning and received an update on the county’s economic development plans. Newly appointed Director Tim Boyde, addressed the board to discuss the ongoing plans for the Crossroads area, the county contract with Alfred State College, the interview process for a permanent director of Economic Development, and the process of hiring a consultant to craft a new strategic plan.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

It’s back! Texas Hot sign returns to route 417/Andover Road east of Wellsville

The familiar wave and welcome to Wellsville has returned. For as long as I can remember, the billboard on the north side of route 417, aka the Andover Road, was the classic Texas Hot advertisment. It simply had the iconic “Texas Hot boy” and the name in green letters. When you were traveling into Wellsville from the east, it was hard not to get a little hungry.
WELLSVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Charles “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, dies at 82

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Icon and business owner Charles E. “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgie’s Pizza and Subs, died early Sunday after injuries sustained from a stroke just days prior, he was 82. The news was confirmed by a member of the Cleary family, as well as, an obituary posted online. Born January 9, […]
ELMIRA, NY
New York Post

NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims

A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Wellsville School Board of Education meets tonight, read full agenda

Appointments, resignations, testing taking data, and school lunches are highlights. WELLSVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOL WELLSVILLE, NEW YORK BOARD OF EDUCATION EXTENDED AGENDA Elementary School Multi-Purpose Room Tuesday, December 6, 2022 6:30 p.m. Regular Board Meeting. 1. Opening of the Meeting Pledge of Allegiance Mission Statement. 2. Executive Session – as needed...
WELLSVILLE, NY
wnypapers.com

IRS announces tax relief for severe winter storm and snowstorm in New York

Victims of New York severe winter storm and snowstorm beginning Nov. 18, 2022, now have until March 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Friday. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY

