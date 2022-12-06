Read full article on original website
4 arrests, 19 vehicles seized during DUI checkpoint in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police made four arrests including one of a driver who allegedly failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit during a DUI checkpoint on Friday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers conducted a DUI checkpoint in the 200 block of Union Avenue between 6:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. […]
Bakersfield Californian
BPD looking for 3 suspects who attacked, stole from victim
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find three Food Spot robbery suspects accused of punching a victim in the face, causing it to swell. It happened around 7:16 p.m. Dec. 1 at 3699 Wilson Road. The suspects are described as:
YAHOO!
KCSO: Man arrested after assaulting wife, leading deputies on chase
Dec. 9—A man was arrested Friday morning after the Kern County Sheriff's Office said he assaulted multiple people, including his wife, and led deputies on a car chase. Juan Barajas, 40, began driving erratically when deputies arrived at the 14500 block of Evadell Court. Barajas didn't stop when asked and led deputies on a chase to Hageman and Old Farm roads, according to a KCSO news release.
Man arrested for allegedly brandishing weapon at a juvenile: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was taken into custody Friday night after a brief standoff with sheriff’s deputies and allegedly brandishing a weapon at a juvenile in East Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Niles Street and Palm Drive at around 5:30 p.m. for […]
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Bakersfield man arrested after injuring Home Depot employee, stealing
A man was arrested in connection with pushing a Home Depot employee, causing him injuries, and stealing from the store, the Bakersfield Police Department said Friday. Noah Curtis, 20, of Bakersfield was arrested in the 4600 block of Ming Avenue and booked on suspicion of elder abuse and robbery, the BPD said.
Bakersfield Now
Pit bull shot to death, attacked 8-year-old girl: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A pit bull was shot and killed by a neighbor after it bit an 8-year-old girl Thursday in south Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. An investigation revealed that just before 5 p.m., in the 1000 block of Berryessa Court, an 8-year-old girl was...
Review boards clear officers in shooting that left Tehachapi man dead
An incident review board has determined a recent shooting involving several law enforcement officers that left one man dead was justified.
Man ordered to trial on murder charges in alleged street racing crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge has ordered a man to stand trial on charges including second-degree murder for allegedly racing another vehicle that crashed, fatally injuring two occupants. Nathan Valencia, 31, was ordered to trial on six of seven felony charges after a two-day preliminary hearing that ended Thursday, according to court records. A […]
Man pleads no contest to brandishing knife at police officer
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who wielded a knife during a chase with Arvin police has pleaded no contest to two felonies. Elvis Villatoro, 32, pleaded no contest Wednesday to stealing a vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, according to court records. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10. Around […]
Pit bull fatally shot after attacking girl, 8: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pit bull that attacked an 8-year-old girl Thursday in south Bakersfield was shot and killed by a neighbor, police said. The child was entering her home on Berryessa Court when the stray dog bit her, police said. The child’s mother and a neighbor tried to free her but the dog […]
Bakersfield Police Department asks for help locating suspect in hit-and-run
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking the public for help locating and identifying a man involved in a hit-and-run that killed one person on Sunday, December 4th.
Investigation into force used against teen suspects ongoing: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation is ongoing into force used by Bakersfield police when taking two 17-year-old burglary suspects into custody, a police spokesman said. Officers Jason Gonzalez and Nathan Cantu remain on full duty as the administrative investigation continues, police Sgt. Robert Pair said Wednesday. Each officer has been employed by the Bakersfield […]
Barricaded Suspect in Custody After Short Standoff
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene of a barricaded suspect refusing to comply with commands to come out of a house on… Read more "Barricaded Suspect in Custody After Short Standoff"
Jury finds 2018 murder suspect guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, a jury found Bobby Gene Sherrell Jr. guilty of second-degree murder for the 2018 shooting of David Steelman in Taft, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s office. In the early morning hours of June 13, 2018, Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a […]
Man acquitted of felony charges in Lake Isabella stabbing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a man of felony charges in connection with a stabbing in Lake Isabella after his public defender argued he acted in self-defense. Robert Paul Graham was found not guilty Thursday of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and making terroristic threats, according to court records. […]
Bakersfield DUI checkpoint leads to three arrests, 26 citations
Bakersfield Police arrested three people for driving under the influence at a DUI checkpoint Friday evening.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD looking for missing 12-year-old boy
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday. Jeremiah Maroney was last seen in the 1400 block of Miller Street and is a first-time runaway. He is a Hispanic boy, about 5 foot, 2 inches with medium curly black hair and brown eyes.
thesungazette.com
String of robberies suspect arrested
TULARE COUNTY – Tulare County Sheriff was able to take an individual off the Sheriff’s Top 10 Fugitives List, after coming into contact with a man who robbed ten places since August. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), on Dec. 6 at around 8:45 a.m. detectives...
Bakersfield Now
Vagabond Inn double murder set for jury trial, suspect pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The man suspected of shooting and killing Erika Cecilia Larez Mayorga and Cristobal Hernandez in August 2022 pleaded not guilty to all counts Thursday, according to court officials. Vicente Niko Williams, who faces two counts of first-degree murder, demanded a trial by jury and denied...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Teen wanted for robbery at Valley Plaza
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect involved in multiple, similar theft incidents at Valley Plaza mall. A white boy, around 15 years old with dark hair, is accused of spraying pepper spray on a victim Oct. 16. He was wearing a dark hoodie with "Champion" stitched into it and camouflage plants, police wrote in a news release.
