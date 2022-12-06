Read full article on original website
Related
Cher's mom, actress and singer Georgia Holt, dead at 96
Oscar-winning actress and singer Cher has announced on social media that her mother Georgia Holt has died.
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Responded To "Privacy" Criticism Over Their Netflix Series
"They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet, the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion."
'Black Panther' remains undefeated at the box office for 5th weekend in a row
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has topped the North American box office for the fifth straight weekend.
The 3 Perfect Types of Men, According to Cheesy Hallmark Christmas Movies
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. As a proud girlfriend guy, I’ve seen a lot of cheesy Hallmark Christmas movies. At first, I watched them begrudgingly. Then, I was watching them ironically. Now, I’m a full on fan. My long-time girlfriend’s parents literally used to own a Hallmark store in Rochester, New York, so I never really stood a chance. (She’s re-watching The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again again as I type this.) Hallmark may have invented this holiday movie sub-genre, but I believe it’s been perfected by Netflix. This...
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0