Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Scio Christmas Tournament: C-R to meet Friendship/Scio in finals; Wellsville boys swimming wins opener
SCIO — It’s that time of the year again in Allegany County. The Scio Christmas Tournament has officially kicked into full gear on Thursday, with four ladies squads — Cuba-Rushford, Houghton Academy, Hinsdale and host Friendship/Scio, battling it out for all of the holiday glory. Up first:...
wellsvillesun.com
It’s back! Texas Hot sign returns to route 417/Andover Road east of Wellsville
The familiar wave and welcome to Wellsville has returned. For as long as I can remember, the billboard on the north side of route 417, aka the Andover Road, was the classic Texas Hot advertisment. It simply had the iconic “Texas Hot boy” and the name in green letters. When you were traveling into Wellsville from the east, it was hard not to get a little hungry.
wellsvillesun.com
Wilder and Linneball Hall of Excellence dedicated on Wellsville campus
J. Joseph Wilder and his wife Laura Linneball cut the ribbon at the Hall of Excellence located in the Workforce Development Center on the Wellsville campus. Joining them are Director of Development Jason Sciotti (far left) and ASC President Dr. Steven Mauro (far right). Alfred State College (ASC) recently celebrated...
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Public Safety Report
Mutual aid to Erie County detailed, county jail and 911 emergency data. The Public Defender’s Office received 115 applications between October 22 and November 22. Seventy-six new files were opened and 32 were sent to conflicts. Of the new cases, one was a violent felony, 6 were felonies and the vast majority, 49, were misdemeanor cases.
wellsvillesun.com
Wednesday High School Sports roundup:
BELMONT — With a big home-opening spark against Avoca/Prattsburgh to carry forward, the week ahead for Genesee Valley/Belfast does not get any easier. With two tough battles in County League play in their very near future, they will need all of the momentum they can muster. One of those games took center stage in the Jungle on Wednesday against a premier squad not only locally, but regionally: the Lady Eagles of Fillmore. Later on in the week, a date with defending Class D2 Champion Andover/Whitesville.
wellsvillesun.com
Hornell School Superintendent cleared of all charges after June indictment
The Board of Education has been advised, as expected, that all the charges on which Superintendent Palotti was indicted last June have been dismissed by the Steuben County Court. We are glad to have this part of the legal process behind us, so that we can remain fully focused on...
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville wrestling continues hot start with 59-18 win over Addison
WELLSVILLE — Fresh off what was their first taste of tournament splendor this past weekend on their home mat, a giant boost of great vehemence was set in motion for the Wellsville Lions grapplers. Back inside their old stomping grounds at the Elementary School across town for the first time in a few years, day one of a new campaign had arrived.
wellsvillesun.com
Dog attacks Wyoming County Deputy, owner jailed on felony counts
56-year-old David Sherman was arrested by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office following a domestic incident investigation on State Route 39 in the Town of Pike. A Wyoming County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured during the course of the investigation when the suspect allegedly allowed an aggressive dog out of the residence refusing to comply with orders to contain the animal inside the residence. Authorities said the dog then attacked the deputy.
wellsvillesun.com
Legislature meeting today in Belmont dominated by economic development
Allegany County’s plan for developing the “Crossroads” area starts to take shape. By Andrew Harris, maps courtesy of Allegany County. The full board of legislators held court this morning and received an update on the county’s economic development plans. Newly appointed Director Tim Boyde, addressed the board to discuss the ongoing plans for the Crossroads area, the county contract with Alfred State College, the interview process for a permanent director of Economic Development, and the process of hiring a consultant to craft a new strategic plan.
Comments / 0