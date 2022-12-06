ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CalOptima Health partners with NAMI OC for mental health program supporting hospital discharges

CalOptima Health has formed a partnership with National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) Orange County to launch a peer support program for Medi-Cal members recently discharged from a psychiatric inpatient hospital stay or emergency room visit. As part of the $5 million grant program, NAMI Orange County will pair trained peer mentors with CalOptima Health members to provide social support and assistance with navigating mental health resources.
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association continues support of Orange County Ronald McDonald House with large donation pledge

Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association (GGSFA), producers of the venerable FREE Garden Grove Strawberry Festival held annually every Memorial Day Weekend, is set to continue their support of the Orange County Ronald McDonald House with the completion of their $50,000 pledge in 2023. The Orange County Ronald McDonald House and...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Council Tables Talks of Donating to Marine Aviation Museum Project

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Christmas surprise delivered bright and early to MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

On Monday, Dec. 5, “Ho, Ho, Ho” was heard throughout the halls of Memorial Care Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach for the first time in three years as Santa and the Long Beach Fire Department made surprise bedside visits to the patients of various units. Dressed in full uniform, Long Beach firefighters took the place of Santa’s helpers and escorted Santa room by room to deliver a surprise bedside visit and a special gift to the children that they will never forget. Santa was as jolly as ever and the children could not hold back their smiles, laughter, or their wish list.
LONG BEACH, CA
Annual Holiday Bike and Toy Drive Distribution set for Dec. 12 in Tustin

For over 7 years, Families and Communities Together (FaCT) has hosted a Holiday Bike and Toy Drive for Family Resource Centers (FRCs) in Orange County. Every year, Trish Hurley and Sean Canova, Orange County residents, generously donate bikes to families with children that utilize the FaCT FRCs. This year, the...
TUSTIN, CA
12 Christmas wish list items to help make holidays merry and bright for formerly homeless individuals

Orange County Rescue Mission is calling on the local community to help deliver holiday cheer to over 290 formerly homeless men, women, and children living at the organization’s campuses. The Rescue Mission has announced an urgent need for holiday gift donations for adults, which the children will give to their parents during the 14th annual Miracle at the Mission event at the Village of Hope. Adults without children will also receive a gift for Christmas.
TUSTIN, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 11, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 11, 2022:. Showers, mainly before 4pm. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Former Tustin insurance agent arrested after alleged $100K investment scam

ORANGE, Calif. — Gautam Arora, 38, of Tustin, was arrested today on 11 felony counts of securities violations and money laundering after a California Department of Insurance investigation found he allegedly defrauded four victims out of $100,000 to secure investments that did not exist. Arora worked as a licensed...
TUSTIN, CA
Mayor Derek Reeve Says Goodbye to Dais After over a Decade on City Council

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
In-N-Out Burger Opens Doors to San Clemente Location

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Two women have accused a monk at a Santa Ana Buddhist temple of molesting them when they were little girls

Thich Nguyen Tri, a Buddhist monk in Santa Ana, is going on trial next week to face charges of sexually assaulting two women years ago when they were minors. Thy Nguyen and her friend Tina Le, sued the Meditation Institute of the United States of Bat Nha America in Santa Ana, known as the Bat Nha Buddhist Temple. They allege that Tri molested them when they were between the ages of 6 and 10.
SANTA ANA, CA
CHP Investigative Services Unit arrests 27 suspects, shuts down fraudulent citation sign-off ring

In 2020, the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Southern Division Investigative Services Unit (ISU) personnel identified a street racing promoter who illegally signed off over 250 citations that were issued during street racing operations in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The promoter signed off the citations for profit and used the names of various current and retired law enforcement officers.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The SAPD needs your help to solve a possible gang-related homicide

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 7:58 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of gunshots heard and a male down at 700 W. 3rd Street. Officers responded and located an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
SANTA ANA, CA

