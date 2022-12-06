ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

59-year-old woman identified as pedestrian killed on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 59-year-old woman was identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash on Dec. 7. Louisville Metro Police said a woman died after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road around 6:30 a.m. Cindie Scott was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Police said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman who was struck by vehicle in Buechel neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman that was struck by a vehicle in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday morning. According to the coroner, Cindie Scott, 59, died from blunt force injuries at the hospital after being hit by a car. Police said that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs 59-year-old woman struck by car on Bardstown Road

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a woman who died after being struck by a vehicle on Bardstown Road. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Louisville Metro police said that a woman was standing in the middle of the road, in the 4300 block near Fegenbush Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Prayer vigil held for Oldham County 17-year-old killed in I-71 hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Loved ones of an Oldham County teen killed in a hit and run on Interstate 71 gathered to remember him Friday evening. Ayden Altman, 17, died after he was hit by a semitruck on I-71 on Dec. 2. Investigators say it happened after Altman crashed his car late Friday. They said Altman and his passenger were in the median when a semi trying to avoid the wrecked car struck him.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies man found dead inside car in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead inside a car in the Russell neighborhood Saturday morning. According to the coroner, Roderick Moss Jr., 32, died from a gunshot wound. Moss was found inside a car in the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

33-year-old charged after alleged shots fired, domestic dispute in Frankfort apartments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Friday an off-duty officer said he heard what he believed to be a domestic dispute and a gun fired inside one of the Country Hills Apartments. According to the Frankfort Police Department, the tactical response and crisis negotiation units were able to negotiate 33-year-old Joshua Hubbell out of the apartment without incident. There were no injuries involved.
FRANKFORT, KY
WLKY.com

Family mourning loss of 18-year-old who died in apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, Brittney Monroe found out her 18-year-old daughter Emillia "Mia" Monroe had died. She died in a fire at Watterson Lakeview apartment, not far from Manslick Road. “Mia was amazing, really kind, really sweet. She was diagnosed with autism when she was two, and she...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Residents review damage of Watterson Lakeview apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Thursday morning, an apartment fire engulfed a 16-unit building at the Watterson Apartments on West Wheatmore Drive. Residents alerted the police, and firefighters responded to the scene in five minutes. Some residents helped others evacuate their homes. “It was absolute chaos,” resident Leann Harrison said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Frankfort man arrested after gunshots heard outside apartment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after gunshots were heard outside an apartment unit at the 500 Block of Schenkel Lane in Frankfort. Police say at 4:45 p.m., an officer working off-duty security at the Country Hills Apartments said he heard a domestic dispute in a unit. When the officer approached the unit, he heard what sounded like gunshots. The officer called in additional units, as well as a tactical unit and crisis negotiators.
FRANKFORT, KY
WLKY.com

Man recovering after being shot in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering after being shot in the Portland neighborhood. Saturday evening just after 5 p.m., Louisville Metro Police First Division officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Bank Street. Once on the scene, they found a man suffering...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was struck by a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser in the Okolona neighborhood. The collision happened on Friday at about 6:15 a.m. in the northbound right lane in the 8900 block of Preston Highway. Police determined that the woman was crossing east to west...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS giveaway event serves local families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Take What You Can Tote event returned to Tyrran (Ty) W. Scroggins Stadium. The giveaway is an annual event for Jefferson County Public Schools. Saturday, families came to Central High School and were encouraged to to take as much as they could carry. As it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 convicted felons wanted in Kentucky arrested in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two convicted felons wanted in Kentucky were arrested in Bullitt County. Officers from the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, state probation and parole and Shepherdsville Police worked together to arrest William Andrew Hodge, Jr. He had previously escaped police by hiding in the woods. Hodge was arrested...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY

