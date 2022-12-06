Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
59-year-old woman identified as pedestrian killed on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 59-year-old woman was identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash on Dec. 7. Louisville Metro Police said a woman died after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road around 6:30 a.m. Cindie Scott was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Police said...
Wave 3
Woman who was struck by vehicle in Buechel neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman that was struck by a vehicle in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday morning. According to the coroner, Cindie Scott, 59, died from blunt force injuries at the hospital after being hit by a car. Police said that...
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs 59-year-old woman struck by car on Bardstown Road
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a woman who died after being struck by a vehicle on Bardstown Road. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Louisville Metro police said that a woman was standing in the middle of the road, in the 4300 block near Fegenbush Lane.
WLKY.com
Prayer vigil held for Oldham County 17-year-old killed in I-71 hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Loved ones of an Oldham County teen killed in a hit and run on Interstate 71 gathered to remember him Friday evening. Ayden Altman, 17, died after he was hit by a semitruck on I-71 on Dec. 2. Investigators say it happened after Altman crashed his car late Friday. They said Altman and his passenger were in the median when a semi trying to avoid the wrecked car struck him.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies man found dead inside car in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead inside a car in the Russell neighborhood Saturday morning. According to the coroner, Roderick Moss Jr., 32, died from a gunshot wound. Moss was found inside a car in the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street.
fox56news.com
33-year-old charged after alleged shots fired, domestic dispute in Frankfort apartments
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Friday an off-duty officer said he heard what he believed to be a domestic dispute and a gun fired inside one of the Country Hills Apartments. According to the Frankfort Police Department, the tactical response and crisis negotiation units were able to negotiate 33-year-old Joshua Hubbell out of the apartment without incident. There were no injuries involved.
Wave 3
Friends, family of 17-year-old crash victim hold prayer circle to remember his life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 17-year-old’s life was cut short after a deadly crash in Oldham County Monday night. On Friday, people who knew Ayden Altman came together at LaGrange Church of Christ to remember the time they had with him. Friends and classmates of Altman wanted to give...
WLKY.com
16-year-old killed in Shawnee shooting leaves family asking why he was in that area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a 16-year-old gunned down in a Shawnee neighborhood alley said Thursday they have questions as they look to find justice for his death. Siblings Hannah Morley and Jason Daniel said their little brother, 16-year-old Draven Daniel, was a sophomore at Pleasure Ridge Park High School and loved cars.
WLKY.com
Family mourning loss of 18-year-old who died in apartment fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, Brittney Monroe found out her 18-year-old daughter Emillia "Mia" Monroe had died. She died in a fire at Watterson Lakeview apartment, not far from Manslick Road. “Mia was amazing, really kind, really sweet. She was diagnosed with autism when she was two, and she...
Wave 3
Residents review damage of Watterson Lakeview apartment fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Thursday morning, an apartment fire engulfed a 16-unit building at the Watterson Apartments on West Wheatmore Drive. Residents alerted the police, and firefighters responded to the scene in five minutes. Some residents helped others evacuate their homes. “It was absolute chaos,” resident Leann Harrison said....
WKYT 27
Frankfort man arrested after gunshots heard outside apartment
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after gunshots were heard outside an apartment unit at the 500 Block of Schenkel Lane in Frankfort. Police say at 4:45 p.m., an officer working off-duty security at the Country Hills Apartments said he heard a domestic dispute in a unit. When the officer approached the unit, he heard what sounded like gunshots. The officer called in additional units, as well as a tactical unit and crisis negotiators.
Kentucky mother charged with killing 10 year old son makes court appearance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kaitlynn Higgins was back in court Thursday for the murder of her 10-year-old son. Higgins admitted to cutting out Kyan Higgin Jr.'s tongue, shooting him, and placing his body in the trunk of her car. Neighbors say they also witnessed Higgins abuse her family dog several times before Kyan's murder.
WLKY.com
Man recovering after being shot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering after being shot in the Portland neighborhood. Saturday evening just after 5 p.m., Louisville Metro Police First Division officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Bank Street. Once on the scene, they found a man suffering...
LMPD: 12 year old caught driving stolen KIA; previous victim says 'there's a parental issue here'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 12 year old is the latest suspect of a car theft in Louisville. Thursday, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) posted to Facebook and said the juvenile was caught with a stolen KIA. Police also reminded the public of the dangers of a continued string...
WLKY.com
26 LMPD officers sworn into the department as part of 53rd Metro Academy class
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday marks the end of one chapter for 26 LMPD recruits. They're now officially in the department. In just a matter of days, they will be serving the Louisville Metro area. "I know that being able to bring in new bodies is going to be a...
WLKY.com
Investigation underway after off-duty LMPD officer hits pedestrian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has opened an investigation after an off-duty officer hit a woman with his cruiser in Okolona. It happened around 6 a.m. Friday on Preston Highway not far from Manslick Road. Police said the woman was crossing Preston but was not in a...
Wave 3
Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was struck by a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser in the Okolona neighborhood. The collision happened on Friday at about 6:15 a.m. in the northbound right lane in the 8900 block of Preston Highway. Police determined that the woman was crossing east to west...
WLKY.com
JCPS giveaway event serves local families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Take What You Can Tote event returned to Tyrran (Ty) W. Scroggins Stadium. The giveaway is an annual event for Jefferson County Public Schools. Saturday, families came to Central High School and were encouraged to to take as much as they could carry. As it...
wdrb.com
2 convicted felons wanted in Kentucky arrested in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two convicted felons wanted in Kentucky were arrested in Bullitt County. Officers from the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, state probation and parole and Shepherdsville Police worked together to arrest William Andrew Hodge, Jr. He had previously escaped police by hiding in the woods. Hodge was arrested...
WLKY.com
Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
Comments / 2