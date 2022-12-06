ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Providence Swedish Announces Expansion of Southwest Washington Services

Providence Swedish announced on Monday it would be making improvements to its services in Southwest Washington, including expanding Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. As part of the expansion, 51 new beds will be added, including 42 new beds for observation patients and hospital stay outpatients and nine new beds for procedural patients. The expansion will also include technology upgrades at the hospital, including adding what the hospital system calls the “latest technology” for heart catheterization procedures at two of St. Peter’s cardiac cath labs.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

Masks recommended indoors this winter for parts of Puget Sound

SEATTLE — Health leaders in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties Friday recommended masking in indoor public places due to the high level of respiratory viruses currently circulating. Communities across Washington state and the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

First recorded moose sighting ever in Mount Rainier National Park

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — A moose was spotted for the first time in Mount Rainier National Park Thursday, according to the National Park Service. This is also the first moose spotted in southwestern Washington, the park service said. Previously, the farthest south a moose was seen in southwest Washington was just west of Stevens Pass in 2009, according to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
WASHINGTON STATE
superhits106.com

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow

A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Yakima Herald Republic

When a WA prison closed, dozens of college dreams died with it

Despite its crumbling walls and tiny cells, the 112-year-old Washington State Reformatory was a sought-after destination. It took Thomus Davis more than a decade and several transfers to get there. He, like others, wanted to take advantage of its well-regarded college program, which offered a chance to earn a liberal arts degree to anyone, regardless of sentence.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker

A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington state hospitals strained by tri-demic, now with ‘unprecedented’ flu cases

An unusual spike in flu cases - plus COVID-19 and RSV means hospitals dealing with the triple threat of viruses are filling up. “Like we’re seeing throughout the rest of the United States, we are seeing an unprecedented increase in influenza. Data just came out recently indicating that our hospitalization rate across the United States is at the highest levels in the last 10 years, and we’re definitely seeing that within UW Medicine hospitals as well,” said Dr. John Lynch, an infectious diseases specialist at Harborview Medical Center and UW Medicine.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

String of electrical grid attacks in Pacific Northwest are unsolved

Electric substations in the region have been attacked, at least two with firearms, according to documents obtained by OPB and KUOW. The electrical grid has been physically attacked at least six times in Oregon and Western Washington since mid-November, causing growing alarm for law enforcement as well as utilities responsible for parts of the region’s critical infrastructure.
OREGON STATE
KING 5

5 things to know Wednesday

Every state legislator, the governor and all other statewide elected officials would see a boost in salary over the next two years, under proposals voted on by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. Under the proposal, the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, insurance...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far

Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued to North Central Washington

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North Central Washington starting Friday night. South winds are expected to bring moisture into the area late Friday night and will persist through Sunday morning. The North Central region is expected to receive over half a foot of snow,...
WENATCHEE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy