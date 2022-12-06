Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High-anticipated new restaurant opening in Washington this weekKristen WaltersBellingham, WA
Little girl bonds with chickens she raises: "She knew they needed her"Amy ChristieGranite Falls, WA
An Oklahoma Tourist Appreciates Washington StateJudyDOklahoma State
Autumn Scenery In Mt. Baker, WashingtonJudyDBellingham, WA
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Chronicle
Providence Swedish Announces Expansion of Southwest Washington Services
Providence Swedish announced on Monday it would be making improvements to its services in Southwest Washington, including expanding Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. As part of the expansion, 51 new beds will be added, including 42 new beds for observation patients and hospital stay outpatients and nine new beds for procedural patients. The expansion will also include technology upgrades at the hospital, including adding what the hospital system calls the “latest technology” for heart catheterization procedures at two of St. Peter’s cardiac cath labs.
Know your coverage options as Washington Health Exchange Dec. 15 deadline approaches
SEATTLE — The deadline for open enrollment into the Washington Health Exchange is set for Thursday, Dec. 15. Washington Healthplanfinder offers several ways to save on premium and out-of-pocket costs. Your eligibility results show if you qualify for these savings. The amount and type you qualify for will depend...
Several school districts announce delays, closures due to winter weather: Storm impacts
SEATTLE — Several school districts around western Washington have announced delays or cancellations for Monday morning due to winter weather impacts. All Puyallup School District schools will be closed Dec. 5, while South Kitsap Schools will start 2 hours late due to icy conditions. “We realize it's an inconvenience...
Masks recommended indoors this winter for parts of Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Health leaders in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties Friday recommended masking in indoor public places due to the high level of respiratory viruses currently circulating. Communities across Washington state and the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and...
Washington group says tax breaks, police pursuits are top priority for initiative effort
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Sales and gas taxes would drop, and the governor’s emergency powers would be limited if initiatives currently in the works end up passing in the legislature, or by voters. But one issue is the priority for the organization behind 11 initiatives currently in the signature-gathering...
First recorded moose sighting ever in Mount Rainier National Park
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — A moose was spotted for the first time in Mount Rainier National Park Thursday, according to the National Park Service. This is also the first moose spotted in southwestern Washington, the park service said. Previously, the farthest south a moose was seen in southwest Washington was just west of Stevens Pass in 2009, according to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
Tri-City Herald
Moose encountered in southwestern WA for first time. Experts explain what it means
The Mount Rainier National Park Service released a photo of the first recorded moose sighting at Mount Rainier in Washington’s state Thursday. The sighting could be a sign of an increase in moose activity in the southern Cascades, experts say. The park released a tweet depicting a picture of...
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I went to get...
superhits106.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
Yakima Herald Republic
When a WA prison closed, dozens of college dreams died with it
Despite its crumbling walls and tiny cells, the 112-year-old Washington State Reformatory was a sought-after destination. It took Thomus Davis more than a decade and several transfers to get there. He, like others, wanted to take advantage of its well-regarded college program, which offered a chance to earn a liberal arts degree to anyone, regardless of sentence.
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker
A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
Washington state hospitals strained by tri-demic, now with ‘unprecedented’ flu cases
An unusual spike in flu cases - plus COVID-19 and RSV means hospitals dealing with the triple threat of viruses are filling up. “Like we’re seeing throughout the rest of the United States, we are seeing an unprecedented increase in influenza. Data just came out recently indicating that our hospitalization rate across the United States is at the highest levels in the last 10 years, and we’re definitely seeing that within UW Medicine hospitals as well,” said Dr. John Lynch, an infectious diseases specialist at Harborview Medical Center and UW Medicine.
'It was deliberate': Power grid stations in Pacific Northwest fall victim to recent attacks
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Critical infrastructure across the country has been put on alert after an attack on two substations in North Carolina, an incident that cut power to tens of thousands for days. Washington law enforcement sources confirm that they received a memo from the FBI warning them about...
KUOW
String of electrical grid attacks in Pacific Northwest are unsolved
Electric substations in the region have been attacked, at least two with firearms, according to documents obtained by OPB and KUOW. The electrical grid has been physically attacked at least six times in Oregon and Western Washington since mid-November, causing growing alarm for law enforcement as well as utilities responsible for parts of the region’s critical infrastructure.
5 things to know Wednesday
Every state legislator, the governor and all other statewide elected officials would see a boost in salary over the next two years, under proposals voted on by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. Under the proposal, the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, insurance...
q13fox.com
Flu season claims 26 lives in WA, local health officials now recommend masks indoors
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Friday that 26 people across the state have died from the flu this year. Some local health officials in Western Washington are now recommending people wear masks inside. The DOH says influenza-like activity in the state is currently very high, and...
Tri-City Herald
WA is home to 4 of America’s most expensive zip codes. Think you can afford these houses?
With mortgage rates hitting a 20-year high and an economy beginning to falter at the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic, housing market sales are beginning to stall, and price growth is grinding. But not at the top end of the market, where the top 100 most expensive zip codes...
KUOW
The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far
Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
kpq.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued to North Central Washington
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for North Central Washington starting Friday night. South winds are expected to bring moisture into the area late Friday night and will persist through Sunday morning. The North Central region is expected to receive over half a foot of snow,...
