Cleveland.com

Witness helps police identify hit-skip suspect: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Hit-skip: Westown Boulevard. A witness at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 called the Westlake Police Department to report hearing a crash on Westown Boulevard. The resident went to investigate and found that someone had driven into the back of an unoccupied parked car on the street. The witness noted the license number of the suspect’s vehicle before it fled.
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

23-year-old man fatally shot inside car, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a 23-year-old man was fatally shot in a car Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived at the 400 block of Noble Avenue around 3:45 p.m. to discover a 23-year-old victim inside the car with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Police say based on the...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Summit County SWAT team arrests suspect following standoff at Coventry Township apartment

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A 33-year-old man is in custody following a standoff in Coventry Township Thursday night. According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, Akron native Bradley Folden had multiple warrants out for his arrest and was seen entering an apartment around 9:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, Holden allegedly took a woman and her two children hostage inside a bathroom. It is believed the trio had protection orders against the suspect.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Couple accused of shooting, robbing Lakewood man arrested

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people indicted for shooting and robbing a Lakewood man on Nov. 11 have been arrested, according to Fairview Park police. Police said their investigation and tips indicated that 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra had left the area to avoid arrest.
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

3 men arrested for robbery and kidnapping, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, three men were arrested Thursday afternoon for robbery and kidnapping. Officers arrived at the 900 block of Ardella Avenue around 2 p.m. after another resident reported seeing men with guns and ski masks. Police say the suspects ran into the...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Boy gets out of mother’s car during road rage incident, damages other car’s windshield: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Road rage: Green Road. At 11:15 a.m. Dec. 7, a University Heights woman reported that a Beachwood woman, 35, followed her after the two were nearly involved in a crash. Officers interviewed both parties and learned that the Beachwood woman’s 16-year-old son had slammed his fists on the University Heights woman’s car, damaging the windshield.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
CLEVELAND, OH

