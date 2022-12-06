SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A 33-year-old man is in custody following a standoff in Coventry Township Thursday night. According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, Akron native Bradley Folden had multiple warrants out for his arrest and was seen entering an apartment around 9:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, Holden allegedly took a woman and her two children hostage inside a bathroom. It is believed the trio had protection orders against the suspect.

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO