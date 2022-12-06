Read full article on original website
Witness helps police identify hit-skip suspect: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Hit-skip: Westown Boulevard. A witness at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 called the Westlake Police Department to report hearing a crash on Westown Boulevard. The resident went to investigate and found that someone had driven into the back of an unoccupied parked car on the street. The witness noted the license number of the suspect’s vehicle before it fled.
cleveland19.com
23-year-old man fatally shot inside car, Akron police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a 23-year-old man was fatally shot in a car Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived at the 400 block of Noble Avenue around 3:45 p.m. to discover a 23-year-old victim inside the car with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Police say based on the...
Identity theft suspect tried to charge $1,731 in electronics: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Identity theft: Brookpark Road. North Olmsted police have charged a man with identity theft after he attempted on Nov. 29 to use someone else’s identity to purchase more than $1,731 in Apple electronics from a Verizon Wireless store. An employee called the police department...
Summit County SWAT team arrests suspect following standoff at Coventry Township apartment
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A 33-year-old man is in custody following a standoff in Coventry Township Thursday night. According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, Akron native Bradley Folden had multiple warrants out for his arrest and was seen entering an apartment around 9:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, Holden allegedly took a woman and her two children hostage inside a bathroom. It is believed the trio had protection orders against the suspect.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police arrest man after stealing orange juice during destructive break-in with axe
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police early Friday morning arrested a man that went on a destructive crime spree through Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood. Dill and her boyfriend were sleeping around 5:30 Friday morning when they were woken up by a crash and their dogs barking. Homeowner Lauren Dill said...
Man exaggerates death of his living ex: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A resident called police Dec. 1 to say that her ex, with whom she broke up in March, was now telling people on social media that she was dead. She said people were calling her home to offer their condolences to her family. An officer said her former beau would...
cleveland19.com
Couple accused of shooting, robbing Lakewood man arrested
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people indicted for shooting and robbing a Lakewood man on Nov. 11 have been arrested, according to Fairview Park police. Police said their investigation and tips indicated that 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra had left the area to avoid arrest.
WKRC
Ohio man sentenced after killing pastor's daughter, hiding body underneath church stairs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio man was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for murdering a pastor’s daughter and hiding her body behind the stairs of a church. Jamal Kukla, 29, was convicted of beating Jasmine Washington to death, according to authorities. He was found guilty...
See video of escaped inmate’s capture in Wadsworth neighborhood
Two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria have been found and arrested.
cleveland19.com
3 men arrested for robbery and kidnapping, Akron police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, three men were arrested Thursday afternoon for robbery and kidnapping. Officers arrived at the 900 block of Ardella Avenue around 2 p.m. after another resident reported seeing men with guns and ski masks. Police say the suspects ran into the...
huroninsider.com
Man accused of entering restricted area of hospital, stealing phone from office
SANDUSKY – A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies on December 2 after he allegedly entered a restricted area of Firelands Regional Medical Center and stole an iPhone from an office. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, officers responded to the hospital after...
Resident reports car window smashed, purse stolen: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 5:35 p.m. Dec. 1, a woman reported that the window was broken on her Toyota RAV4 and that her purse, which had been on the front seat, was stolen while her car was parked at a local business. A witness reported that a white van was parked next to...
MetroHealth places two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga jail inmate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – MetroHealth has placed two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga County Jail inmate. A spokesman for the hospital system said Saturday that officials are conducting an internal review of the incident. He declined to give details about the employees’ actions, citing only the death of Edrick Brooks.
Brawl breaks out at beauty salon: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 11:55 a.m. Dec. 3, officers were dispatched to the Hair Café, 3964 Mayfield Road, on a report of a disturbance involving several people. Dispatchers told officers that pepper spray had been used. As the first officer arrived, women inside the shop told him that suspects “went out the...
Man robbed of car at gunpoint in bank lot: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 11:55 p.m. Dec. 2, a Beachwood man, 36, reported that a man with a gun had approached him while he was in the parking lot of Chase Bank, 22801 Chagrin Blvd., and took his car and personal property. The car was later recovered in Cleveland. Police have no suspects.
Boy gets out of mother’s car during road rage incident, damages other car’s windshield: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Road rage: Green Road. At 11:15 a.m. Dec. 7, a University Heights woman reported that a Beachwood woman, 35, followed her after the two were nearly involved in a crash. Officers interviewed both parties and learned that the Beachwood woman’s 16-year-old son had slammed his fists on the University Heights woman’s car, damaging the windshield.
Passports and money stolen at Hopkins; how police got them back: I-Team
Police video obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team video shows how officers got back the passports and money, and now the victims are getting justice.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
Man loses $75,000 in online dating scam: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer met with a resident Nov. 28 at the police station. The man said that in the spring, he had met a person on a dating website. He believed he was talking with a woman named “Jennifer.” The suspect’s online username, however, reflected a different name.
Man wanted for questioning in double homicide arrested after car breaks down in Ashtabula
A man wanted for questioning in a double homicide in Paulding County is now in custody in Ashtabula.
