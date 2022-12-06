ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Where to celebrate the holidays around the Puget Sound

The Emerald City is all lit up, with the annual tree lighting in Westlake Park signifying the start of the holiday season. Light sculptures, holiday concerts and even an ice skating rink at Occidental Square remind us of the season we're in. Westlake and Occidental are full of holiday cheer.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Six families displaced after 2 alarm apartment fire in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Six families have been displaced after a two-alarm apartment fire at the Buena Casa apartments in Kent. Crews from Puget Sound Fire, South King Fire & Rescue, VRFA, Tukwila Fire Dept., and Renton RFA were on scene. They were able to put out the fire in 20 minutes.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Seattle residents weigh in on plans for city's next round of growth

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle is welcoming public feedback on how to reshape the city as it lays out a growth plan to guide decisions in the coming decade and beyond. The Office of Planning and Community Development hosted a meeting on Thursday for people to learn more about how the One Seattle Comprehensive Plan could shape neighborhoods. Many of the decisions made in the plan will guide the way the city invests resources during the next 20 years.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man found fatally shot inside vehicle near White Center

SEATTLE, Wash. — A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Friday evening in Seattle's Roxhill neighborhood near White Center. Police said the man was found shot to death inside the vehicle. The vehicle was found in the 9200 block of 29th Ave. Southwest, near Roxhill Park. Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle to expand homeless outreach efforts in coming year

SEATTLE — Seattle is scaling up efforts on a homeless outreach program in the next year that will have teams dedicated to addressing encampments in specific neighborhoods. City councilmembers approved a budget proposal by Mayor Bruce Harrell to expand the Unified Care Team, authorizing more than $38 million in 2023 take the current citywide approach and transform it into several geographic-based teams. That same money would also continue to fund the Clean City Initiative.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

91-year-old man drives into the water near Edmonds dog park

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 91-year-old man apparently drove his car into the water near an Edmonds dog park while with his dog. Edmonds police are currently on the scene and are working to remove the car from the water. Police said removal of the car will be a lengthy...
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

Graffiti suspects booked as Seattle promises increased enforcement

SEATTLE — Two suspects were booked into the King County Jail on felony charges after police officers allegedly caught them tagging a building with graffiti in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The arrests come after the city's administration pledged to prosecute the "most prolific and destructive" taggers. According to Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Suspects ram stolen car into Port Orchard pot shop during robbery

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people broke into Kitsap Cannabis in Port Orchard on Tuesday morning at around 3:45 a.m. The two people committing the crime drove a stolen Subaru Outback through the storefront, breaking the glass. They proceeded to enter the shop and steal merchandise from inside the store.
PORT ORCHARD, WA
KOMO News

Starbucks closing last stand-alone Capitol Hill location Friday

SEATTLE — The Starbucks at Broadway East and East Denny Way in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood will close to the public on Friday. The location is the second Capitol Hill store to close and the last stand-alone store on Capitol Hill. The Seattle-based company announced the closure last...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle City Council member Lisa Herbold announces she will not run for reelection

SEATTLE — Seattle City Council member Lisa Herbold will not run for reelection in 2023, she announced Friday on her blog. Herbold, who has more than two decades of political experience, wrote about how she wants to create an open seat election in District 1. She continued to say that she believes an open seat can assist in voter turnout to deliver District 1 another progressive candidate.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy