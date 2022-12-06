ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogallala, NE

Pleasanton splits with South Loup

PLEASANTON, Neb. — Girls:. The undefeated Pleasanton Bulldogs won big on Saturday over South Loup 47-29. Senior Regan Weisdorfer led the Bulldogs with 12 points. Natalie Rasmussen and Tyra Sekutera chipped in with 11 and 10 points respectively. Boys:. South Loup improved to 3-1 beating the Bulldogs on the...
PLEASANTON, NE
foxnebraska.com

RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities

KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
KEARNEY, NE

