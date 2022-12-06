ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Person shot in northeast Oklahoma City, police investigating

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a robbery shooting in northeast Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Saturday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred near Northeast 11th and Wisconsin Ave at around 2:05 p.m. Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma teenager sentenced to life in prison for killing 14-year-old in 2021

GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma City metro 16-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for shooting and killing a 14-year-old in 2021. Dasan Clark was ordered to serve at least 35 years in prison for the November 2021 murder of Antwoine Watson Jr. Police said Watson was shot multiple times on East Grand Avenue in Guthrie.
GUTHRIE, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD arrest man wanted for Texas murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested on Thursday by the Oklahoma City Police Department. On Dec. 8, Oklahoma City police officers working with the United States Marshals Service arrested wanted fugitive Rickey Spencer. According to OKCPD, Spencer had a warrant for murder that occurred earlier...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Neighbors describe explosions following homemade bomb arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs after an explosion at a local warehouse. Neighbors described some of the explosions they witnessed over the last couple of weeks. "Sounds like almost a shell cannon or something like that going off, and it's...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police arrest felon accused of making explosive devices

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs following an explosion at a local warehouse. Police said they received several calls on Dec. 2 about loud explosions coming from an area near Southwest 29th Street and Portland Avenue. When officers arrived, they saw large amounts of smoke coming from a field.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma deputies body cam video shows aftermath of marijuana farm shooting

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — An exclusive new body camera video released to KOCO 5 showed the moments police arrived at the quadruple murder at an Oklahoma marijuana farm. Hours of video were released from the night they got the call and the next day as police searched the property just outside of Hennessey. Police searched buildings through the night as they looked for answers, witnesses and the shooter who murdered four people.
HENNESSEY, OK
KOCO

2 people hit, killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes

Two people were hit and killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a scene at Northwest 21st Street and Rockwell Avenue in Bethany, where a person had been hit and killed by a car. KOCO 5 is working on getting more information.
BETHANY, OK
kgou.org

Former Oklahoma corrections officer sentenced to federal prison for deliberately allowing white supremacist attack on Black detainees

A former Kay County Detention Center supervisory corrections officer will serve time in federal prison for violating the civil rights of three Black detainees. Michael Ware, 53, was sentenced earlier this week to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s news release.
KAY COUNTY, OK
Fox News

Fox News

893K+
Followers
4K+
Post
698M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy