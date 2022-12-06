Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Person shot in northeast Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a robbery shooting in northeast Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Saturday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred near Northeast 11th and Wisconsin Ave at around 2:05 p.m. Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital.
Victims of quadruple murder linked to 2020 OKC shooting
New body cam footage shows what unfolded minutes after the gruesome quadruple murders at a Marijuana grow in Lacey. News 4 has learned two of the people who were shot are tied to a 2020 shooting in Oklahoma City.
Shooting in NE OKC leaves one person hospitalized
Oklahoma City Police confirm just after 2 pm one man has been hospitalized after shooting during a robbery at intersection of Northeast 11th Street and North Wisconsin Avenue.
Owner of the ‘Cookie Cottage’ in downtown Norman mysteriously dies in jail
A beloved baker mysteriously died in the Cleveland County Detention Center, and now the community is looking for answers.
KOCO
Oklahoma teenager sentenced to life in prison for killing 14-year-old in 2021
GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma City metro 16-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for shooting and killing a 14-year-old in 2021. Dasan Clark was ordered to serve at least 35 years in prison for the November 2021 murder of Antwoine Watson Jr. Police said Watson was shot multiple times on East Grand Avenue in Guthrie.
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrest man wanted for Texas murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested on Thursday by the Oklahoma City Police Department. On Dec. 8, Oklahoma City police officers working with the United States Marshals Service arrested wanted fugitive Rickey Spencer. According to OKCPD, Spencer had a warrant for murder that occurred earlier...
KOCO
Neighbors describe explosions following homemade bomb arrest
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs after an explosion at a local warehouse. Neighbors described some of the explosions they witnessed over the last couple of weeks. "Sounds like almost a shell cannon or something like that going off, and it's...
OCPD Investigating After Teen Was Robbed, Dragged By Suspect
Oklahoma City Police are looking into a robbery case out of Mustang. Pharness is taking his love for sneakers to the next level and turning it into a business. “I'm just doing one to two pairs at a time and just going and seeing where the market is because I’m still feeling it out. I’m still seeing what the people here like,” Pharness said.
Georgia man stole patrol car while under arrest, police searching for suspect
A Georgia man under arrest and in handcuffs stole a patrol car on Friday and then evaded deputies. Law enforcement is still searching for the suspect.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police arrest felon accused of making explosive devices
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of making homemade bombs following an explosion at a local warehouse. Police said they received several calls on Dec. 2 about loud explosions coming from an area near Southwest 29th Street and Portland Avenue. When officers arrived, they saw large amounts of smoke coming from a field.
Warrant issued for mother of dead 2-year-old
Wichita Falls police said an arrest warrant is out for the mother of a two-year-old girl who was found dead on the kitchen floor two years ago.
Man zip-tied, set on fire by California car thieves after stopping to help seemingly stranded woman: Report
A California man was set on fire and his car was stolen after he stopped to help a woman he thought was stranded last week, police said.
Police: Suspect crashes into fence after leading officers on chase
Authorities in Moore say a man was taken into custody after leading them on a short chase through neighborhoods.
okcfox.com
Inmate found dead in cell at Cleveland County Detention Center, CCSO, OSBI investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate died in the Cleveland County Detention Center. On Dec. 8 around 12:45 a.m., Cleveland County Detention Officers discovered 38-year-old inmate Shannon Hanchett unconscious and not breathing in her...
KOCO
Oklahoma deputies body cam video shows aftermath of marijuana farm shooting
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — An exclusive new body camera video released to KOCO 5 showed the moments police arrived at the quadruple murder at an Oklahoma marijuana farm. Hours of video were released from the night they got the call and the next day as police searched the property just outside of Hennessey. Police searched buildings through the night as they looked for answers, witnesses and the shooter who murdered four people.
Florida teachers flee county with 'egregious' student behavior, like spitting, biting, drug use, theft
A group of educators, parents and staff convened at a Brevard County, Florida, school board meeting on Thursday to discuss what many are saying is a spike in student misbehavior.
KOCO
2 people hit, killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes
Two people were hit and killed in Oklahoma in two different scenes. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a scene at Northwest 21st Street and Rockwell Avenue in Bethany, where a person had been hit and killed by a car. KOCO 5 is working on getting more information.
kgou.org
Former Oklahoma corrections officer sentenced to federal prison for deliberately allowing white supremacist attack on Black detainees
A former Kay County Detention Center supervisory corrections officer will serve time in federal prison for violating the civil rights of three Black detainees. Michael Ware, 53, was sentenced earlier this week to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s news release.
Random attack leads to carjacking in Southeast Oklahoma City, leaving woman without transportation, ‘terrified’
A random attack leads to a carjacking in southeast Oklahoma City, leaving one woman without transportation, and now scared for her safety.
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
