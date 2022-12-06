Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
First responders in Portage help a local food pantry
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety hosted a donation drive Sunday to help fight hunger in Kalamazoo County. Season's greetings: Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas. The event "Stuff a Fire Truck" took place Sunday at Sam's Club on South...
WWMT
Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The 11th annual Calhoun County Shop with a Cop event kicked off Saturday. During breakfast at the Woodland Church, 60 children from Calhoun County were paired with police officers from various departments. Once paired, children and officers headed over to Walmart to start shopping. Children...
WWMT
Ascension Borgess 'Tree of Love' campaign celebrates annual ceremony
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Ascension Borgess Foundation held its annual "Tree of Love" lighting ceremony Thursday. Nearly 40 years ago the first Ascension Borgess Tree of Love was launched as a way to raise money for early detection and treatment of breast cancer. Bronson Park: Kalamazoo rings in the...
WWMT
Restaurants, retail stores to extend hours for 'Moonlight Madness' in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you want to enjoy downtown Kalamazoo after business hours, you are in luck. Downtown Kalamazoo is scheduled to launch the first Moonlight Madness late night shopping event. Over 25 downtown restaurants and retail stores are expected to extend their hours on Friday until 11 p.m.
WWMT
Lawton rings in the season with annual Christmas in the Village parade, tree lighting
LAWTON, Mich. — Move over Thanksgiving, Christmas has come to downtown Lawton!. In celebration of the holiday season, Lawton hosted its annual Christmas in the Village Lights parade Friday. Decorating Lawton: A 30 foot tree is decorated by volunteers for the Village of Lawton. They lit up their 30-foot...
WWMT
Allegan, Berrien, and Kent counties receive state grants for local parks, trails
LANSING, Mich. — Three Projects in Allegan, Berrien, and Kent Counties received $397,500 in recreational passport grants from the State of Michigan to improve local parks and trails, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Recreation Passports help more Michiganders explore Pure Michigan and secure critical resources...
WWMT
City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
WWMT
Battle Creek Christmas Parade returns to downtown Saturday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A winter storm pushed back the start of the Battle Creek Christmas Parade for weeks. However, it's finally here and expected to step off Saturday. For over 40 years, the Harper Creek Optimist Club has hosted the parade with nearly 100 parade units each year, according to organizers.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Growlers release first episode of docuseries 'Unlikely'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Growlers released their first episode of their two-part documentary series called 'Unlikely.'. 'Unlikely' is about the Growlers' 2022 championship season; their first championship in team history, a spokesperson said. Behind the scenes interviews and never-before-seen footage is included in the docuseries, according to a...
WWMT
Friday brings first minor snow accumulation in more than 2 weeks
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It wouldn't feel like December in West Michigan without at least a little snow in the forecast, right?. A fairly weak low pressure system pushes east out of the Plains late Thursday into Friday morning, brining a batch of wintry precipitation for states in its path.
WWMT
Borgess nurses reach tentative agreement with Ascension
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After over a week of negotiations, nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital reached a tentative agreement Friday - halting the possibility of a strike. If the new three-year contract with their hospital’s administration is ratified, it would include average raises of 20.5% in year one of the contract, creating a new wage scale ranging from $33.44 to $48.72, according to the Michigan Nurses Association.
WWMT
Marshall Excelsior Company to 'relocate a number of jobs' within 2023
MARSHALL, MI — Marshall Excelsior Company is expected to relocate a number of jobs from Marshall in 2023, the company announced in a Press Release Friday. The relocation of jobs comes after the company responded to intense cost pressures and competition in the global valve industry, a Marshall Excelsior Company spokesperson said.
WWMT
Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals to be reactivated
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic signals that went into an all-way stop "flash" mode at six downtown Grand Rapids intersections during summer 2020 are anticipated to be returned to normal the week of Dec. 12. Artprize 2.0: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The signals were used...
WWMT
Curb lanes on Portage Road to close for utility connections
PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers traveling on Portage Road may want to look for an alternate route Monday morning. Westnedge, Portage Road construction: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Starting at 9 a.m., northbound and southbound curb lanes on Portage Road from East Centre Avenue to...
WWMT
Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
WWMT
Some Continental tires recalled due to possibility of sudden air loss
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some tires by Continental Tire the Americas, LLC will be taken off the shelves due to sidewall issues, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Monday. The tires may have been over-cured during manufacturing, which could lead to a break in the sidewall and sudden air...
WWMT
Crash in Portage sends two drivers to hospital, one seriously injured
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Police responded to a crash Thursday at 8:30 p.m., after two vehicles collided near the intersection of South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue. The driver of a pickup truck was traveling south on South Sprinkle Road. They attempted to turn east onto East Milham...
WWMT
Three arrested, cocaine seized in Grand Rapids drug trafficking investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A lengthy investigation into a drug trafficking operation in Grand Rapids wrapped up Thursday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Three suspects were arrested while attempting to transport narcotics to Grand Rapids from out of state, police said. Police news: Teenager shot in Kalamazoo...
WWMT
Broncos chop down Sycamores for fourth win in last six
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan women's basketball started off the home doubleheader Saturday, Dec. 10 with an impressive 77-67 victory over Indiana State University. Lauren Ross was a force to be reckoned with tallying a season-high 30 pts going 7-for-17 from the field, 4-for-8 from deep, and 12-for-13...
WWMT
Broncos can't catch fire like Flames, fall 62-56
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan senior forward Tafari Simms had a game-high 24 points and secured a career-high 12 rebounds as the Broncos fell to UIC, 62-56, on Saturday at University Arena. Trailing 58-41 with less than five minutes remaining, Western Michigan (3-7) embarked on a 13-0 run, which...
Comments / 0