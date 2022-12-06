Read full article on original website
Roy
4d ago
Yes Biden can give money to countries that hate us. He gives money to illegals. He should give it to men and women that put their lives on the line to protect this country
Lorenzo Gonzalez
5d ago
absolutely, they're no storm troopers, they're our line of Defence. at any capacity....
Linda Matthews
5d ago
Do. it and do it now. They can have money for the holidays. They deserve it.
