The Cowboys picked up somewhat of a surprise commitment Saturday from a defensive back prospect who was recently committed to another Big 12 squad. RJ Lester, out of Fort Smith, Arkansas, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State. Lester was committed to Kansas State for about five months before decommitting earlier this week. Lester is a three-star prospect ranked as the No. 1,135 player in the 2023 Composite Rankings.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO