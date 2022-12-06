Read full article on original website
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Dec. 11): OSU Lands a Commit, TU Pushing Hard for Braylin Presley
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • The Cowboys snagged a recent K-State decommit in defensive back RJ Lester. With all of the recent portal hopping, OSU landing a future depth piece for its secondary is a big deal. [PFB]
pistolsfiringblog.com
2023 Defensive Back RJ Lester Commits to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys picked up somewhat of a surprise commitment Saturday from a defensive back prospect who was recently committed to another Big 12 squad. RJ Lester, out of Fort Smith, Arkansas, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State. Lester was committed to Kansas State for about five months before decommitting earlier this week. Lester is a three-star prospect ranked as the No. 1,135 player in the 2023 Composite Rankings.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Western Michigan Running Back Transfer, Two-Time 1,000 Yard Rusher to visit OSU
One of the most productive running backs in the country the last two seasons is set to take an official visit this weekend at Oklahoma State as two-time 1,000-plus yard rusher Sean Tyler, a Western Michigan transfer, will be in town to tour the campus and facilities, 247Sports reports. Tyler...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Hoops Preview: TV Info, Team Stats, Projected Lineups and Series History for OSU and Virginia Tech
Record 6-3 9-1 Points Per Game 72.8 77.1. Series History (Virginia Tech leads 4-0)
Comments / 0