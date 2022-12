Pres. Joe Biden gives a speech in Detroit about the future of electric vehicles. Photo: Screenshot of a PBS live stream

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden raised eyebrows for his decision to drain the strategic petroleum reserve this year, but now lawmakers say Biden made a deal with Saudi Arabia “to lower gas prices before the election” only to implement Green New Deal policies once the election was over.

Oversight committee Republicans are investigating, led by U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.