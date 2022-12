Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot Puddles does push ups after an Oregon touchdown during the second half against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon has tapped Will Stein as its next offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports Monday.

Stein, 33, was the co-offensive coordinator at UTSA this past season. He joined the Roadrunners' staff in 2020 as wide receivers coach.