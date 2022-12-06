Read full article on original website
Related
As Stuff-A-Bus concludes, volunteers now focusing on getting gifts to SC families
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual Stuff-A-Bus campaign held by WLTX and The Salvation Army has come to an end this season but, thanks to a giving community, will be able to share hundreds of donations throughout the Midlands once again. Gifts have been wrapped and will soon be on...
Nearly 100 SC schools serving locally grown food thanks to $3M grant
LEXINGTON, S.C. — At Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School, broccoli and collard greens are a staple on student's plates. "They taste really good and they’re healthier, too," said fourth grade student Izzy Belasquez. The greens come locally from WP Rawl in Lexington County. Lexington School District Three Director of Child...
Signing Santa Holiday Mingle supports children with disabilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Saturday, SC Hands & Voices in partnership with the Sertoma Area Clubs will host a community event supporting South Carolina families who are deaf or hard of hearing. "We firmly believe that all children are as important in our society and in our world, no...
Wall of faces; wall of heartbreak: Mothers hope their stories prevent SC roadway tragedies
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Faces and names adorned the walls inside the Palmetto Collegiate Institute on Saturday, each representing a hole left in the lives of countless mothers - each death a tragedy that was preventable and, yet, still all too common in South Carolina. “These are my guys -...
South Carolina pharmacies feeling effects of Adderall shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The nationwide Adderall shortage is being felt in South Carolina as some students struggle to make it through finals week. Austin Tiesing is a junior at USC's nursing school. He says it's been a tough few years, but after being prescribed Adderall in the past year, he's noticed a significant positive change in his academics.
Universal free lunch for SC students? SC lawmaker wants to make it a reality
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Free breakfast and lunches in all South Carolina Public Schools could be a reality next year under a proposed bill prefiled ahead of the upcoming legislative session. 63% of students qualified for free or reduced lunches in the 2019-2020 school year, according to data from the...
Program that aims to bring more black male teachers in SC classrooms receives $90,000 grant
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The 'Call Me Mister' program at South Carolina State University (SCSU) has been working to empower the next generation of Black male teachers. The program, began over 20 years ago at Clemson University. According to Clemson, African American men make up 2 percent of the teachers...
Christmas arrives at South Carolina Governor's Mansion: Here's how you can see it
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The holidays have arrived at the South Carolina Governor's Mansion. Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster welcomed the public to a Christmas Open House on Monday at the Governor's Mansion. The annual event, which free of charge and open to the public, featured Santa...
South Carolina among most generous states in the country, GoFundMe says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is one of the top 10 most generous states in America, according to a new year-end report released by GoFundMe. "When you look at all the people who helped each other on GoFundMe by starting a fundraiser or making a donation — 28 million this year alone—you start to see a bigger picture," the fundraising platform said in a statement released along with the study.
Richland One placed on fiscal watch by Superintendent of Education
COLUMBIA, S.C. — State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman on Tuesday placed Richland School District One on fiscal watch after a P-Card audit conducted by the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE). In a notification letter to district officials, Spearman said the findings listed in the audit report identified...
Report: South Carolina among top 10 worst states for drunk driving, study finds
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The holidays bring joy and plenty of socializing to celebrate the season but too much merriment also means more intoxicated drivers are on the road. With the holiday season upon us, Forbes Advisor analyzed data to reveal which states have the highest and lowest rates of drinking and driving.
Prayer service, open house all part of McMaster inauguration
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans a prayer service, open house and an inaugural ball when he is sworn into office next month for a second full term. Inauguration day on Jan. 11 will start with a prayer service at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Columbia, where McMaster regularly attends.
Trailblazing South Carolina Judge Jasper Cureton dies at age 84
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Longtime South Carolina Judge Jasper Cureton, who became the first Black appellate judge in the state in over a century, has died. Cureton passed away on Tuesday at the age of 84. In 1983, Cureton was appointed as an Associate Judge on the South Carolina Court...
Prosecutors: Murdaugh killed family to gain pity, distract
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A judge will determine whether evidence of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes is admissible in an upcoming double-murder trial that has drawn worldwide attention for its bizarre twists. Prosecutors recently said that Murdaugh killed his wife and youngest son last year...
'It’s time to start governing': 27 New SC House members sworn in
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Members of the South Carolina House of Representatives were sworn into office Tuesday, with nearly a quarter of the representatives newly elected. Of the 124 members, 27 were newly elected, making it one of the largest freshman classes in decades. "It’s time to start governing," longest...
SC governor wants to block TikTok on all state government devices
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he wants to block TikTok on state government devices and has taken the first step to do just that, just days after a warning came from the nation's chief law enforcement officer. McMaster made a request to the state's Department...
Democrats vote to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st primary voting state
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As of Friday afternoon, Iowa is out as the first primary state for Democrats. While a final decision is still to be made, it appears South Carolina will be the first to vote for Democratic presidential primaries. In conversation with the Democratic National Committee on Thursday,...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0