Patchy fog and freezing fog tonight with a wintery mix on the way, a warm front arrives this evening after 4-5 PM and the temperature profiles will determine who gets a ton of snow or none at all. Models keep the cold air trapped in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys this evening/night for all snow. At the same time gusty downslope winds develop in the foothills of the Blues after 6-7 PM and keep them in the upper 30s-low 40s overnight with mainly rain. The Columbia Basin is a challenging forecast once again... The temperature profile suggests we will start as snow or a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain after 7/8 pm then transition to a rain/snow or cold rain after 10/11 pm with temperatures climbing above freezing. If the Columbia Basin does not see the warmer air, they will receive significantly more snow.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO