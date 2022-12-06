Read full article on original website
Luminaria lights up Yakima Arboretum
YAKIMA, Wash. - The annual Luminaria event will return to the Yakima Area Arboretum this weekend. A mile long trail, lined with holiday lights and luminaria candles await those who attend. For 30 years, the event has stood the test of time allowing generations to celebrate the beauty. Executive Director...
Energy Northwest employees to act as Santa, elves for low-income children
PASCO, Wash. — Head Start children in Tri-Cities will receive their holiday wishes from Santa and his elves, or so it’ll seem, on December 13 through efforts from Energy Northwest. The tradition has been ongoing for over four decades, according to the Energy Northwest press release. The Head...
Pit Bull Pen's 2nd Annual Holiday Pup Crawl
RICHLAND, Wash.- It's the season of giving! The Pit Bull Pen is hosting its 2nd Annual Holiday Pup Crawl. The Pup Crawl will be off Kingsgate Way in Richland starting at 4pm on Saturday, December 10th. The event brings people together with one furry thing in common, THEIR PUPS!. Bring...
Desert Plateau Luminaria will light path through hundreds of Pasco homes
PASCO, Wash. — The Desert Plateau Neighborhood is hosting its annual Luminaria on December 17, offering miles of decorated homes and light displays for the Tri-Cities to come observe. The tradition has been ongoing since 1985, according to the press release. The luminaria goes from Burden Boulevard and Argent...
Washington State Patrol activates missing indigenous person alert for Yakima man
Yakima, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has activated a missing indigenous person alert for 33-year-old Jason Sijohn, who has been missing for more than a month. WSP and Yakima Police Department say Sijohn was last known to near the 600 block of S. 10th Ave in Yakima back on November 9th, 2022. Police say they dont know what he was last seen wearing and that there is no car associated with Sijohn at this time. If you have any information about Sijohn call 911.
City, business and organization closures and delays for winter weather December 8
Charter College: Pasco campus will close at 5 p.m. No evening classes. City of Pasco: City offices close at 3:30 p.m. City of Richland: Community Center and Public Library will close at 6 p.m. Parks and Recreation Commission meeting has been cancelled. City of West Richland: City offices close at...
Get Ready for More Snow and Winter Weather Tonight
Patchy fog and freezing fog tonight with a wintery mix on the way, a warm front arrives this evening after 4-5 PM and the temperature profiles will determine who gets a ton of snow or none at all. Models keep the cold air trapped in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys this evening/night for all snow. At the same time gusty downslope winds develop in the foothills of the Blues after 6-7 PM and keep them in the upper 30s-low 40s overnight with mainly rain. The Columbia Basin is a challenging forecast once again... The temperature profile suggests we will start as snow or a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain after 7/8 pm then transition to a rain/snow or cold rain after 10/11 pm with temperatures climbing above freezing. If the Columbia Basin does not see the warmer air, they will receive significantly more snow.
Yakima School District focuses on gang prevention
YAKIMA, Wash. - School officials say students get onto the wrong path for many reasons. That…
Snow routes, delays and cancellations for regional schools on December 9
Bethlehem Lutheran: Closed. Christ the King School: Two-hour delay. Preschool through grad 8 starts at 10:25 a.m. Columbia Basin College: Delayed opening 9 a.m. Columbia School District: Two-hour delay. East Valley School District: buses on snow routes. Finley School District: Two-hour delay. North Franklin School District: Closed. Kahlotus School District:...
Snowy Saturday Dec 10. Weather Forecast
Winter Weather Advisory for NEOR in the Blues Sunday with 4-14" falling by Monday morning. Snow will continue to fall in NEOR until 4 a.m. roughly making morning commutes in the mountains and the foothills very difficult. Slick roads tonight with patchy freezing fog and a slight chance of a...
Winter Storm - Snow, Freezing Rain and Gusty Winds
NonStop Local Weather Alert Today-Saturday... Freezing Fog, Snow, Freezing Rain and Gusty Winds. Dense freezing fog and icy roads through this afternoon. The next Winter Storm arrives later evening and tonight with another round of snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain and gusty winds. Morning temperatures in the teens-20s, near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s.
Goodwill hosting job fairs
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Goodwill is hosting two job fairs for those looking for employment in the Tri-Cities and College Place areas next week. Monday, December 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pasco Employment Connection Center, 3521 W. Court Street, Suite B. Tuesday, December 13, from 10 a.m. to...
UPDATE: Everyone safe after lockdown at Southridge High
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 5:06 p.m. A report of the incident at Southridge High School was released by Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police Department following the determination of no active shooter in the school. The 9-1-1 call that came in around 11:30 a.m. on December 9 claiming an active...
I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour
UPDATE: Dec. 10 7:09 p.m. The driver of the semi, 47-year-old Oliver Bastien was not wearing a seat belt when officers found in. In a press release, the Washington State Patrol says the Bastien was headed westbound on I-82 when he lost control and rolled into the median. The crash...
Delivery truck hits semi and catches fire in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Franklin County Fire crews responded to a crash near the intersection of Vineyard Lane and highway 395 on December 9 between a semi truck and a delivery truck. The delivery truck reportedly rear-ended the semi and then caught fire. One driver was transported to the hospital with minor...
Woman survives stabbing in Moxee home
MOXEE, Wash. — A 40-year-old man has been booked into the Yakima County Jail following a stabbing at a home on the 700 block of Millenium St., according to a press release from Moxee Police Department’s Lieutenant Mark Lewis. MPD responded to the 9-1-1 call around 8:30 a.m....
KPD asks for help finding wanted woman
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Department (KPD) officers responded to the 3300 block of W. 9th Avenue for reports of a known wanted suspect in a stolen car around 10 p.m. on December 7. Responding officers were aware of several felony and misdemeanor warrants for arrest for Kayla "Angel" Guzman. She...
Man in jail after suspected rape in Moxee
MOXEE, Wash. — A 28-year-old man from Moxee was booked into the Yakima County Jail following a suspected rape around Spokane St. at about 4:30 p.m. December 8, according to the Moxee Police Department. The initial report said a 27-year-old woman had been assaulted and raped. When MPD arrived,...
KPD sees 75 thefts since November, warns against leaving cars running in driveways
KENNEWICK, Wash.- KPD Officers responded to reports of an auto theft in the 4400 block of S. Ione Street around 9 a.m. on December 8. The vehicle that was stolen was left running and unattended. Detectives with the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) located the stolen vehicle at an apartment complex...
