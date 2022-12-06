There are two types of people in the world: those who get bitten by mosquitos on a regular basis and those who can be in a swarm and remain unscathed. Mosquito bites usually result in red bumps that get itchy and may swell. When a mosquito bites you, it not only sucks out your blood, but they first inject its saliva into your skin, and that is what causes the itch (via Healthline). Some people mildly react to the saliva, which is made up of protein and anticoagulants, but others have an intense reaction that can cause large, itchy, and painful bumps.

2 DAYS AGO