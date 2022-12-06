ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick man sentenced to 5.5 years on gun charges

By Nico Rossi
 5 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Berwick man was sentenced to five and half years in prison for possessing multiple guns as a convicted felon.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Monday, 28 year old, Cody Drumheller, of Berwick, was sentenced on Friday to five years and six months in prison for having numerous firearms as a convicted felon.

Catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, in July 2021, Drumheller had a stolen 9mm handgun and two sawed-off 12-gauge shotguns in his possession.

Being that Drumheller is a previously convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing any type of firearm.

Comments / 2

JTB
5d ago

I thought there was a law that prevented convicted felons from possessing firearms? Oh you mean to say a piece of paper with a legal policy written on it doesn’t stop criminals?

Reply
3
 

