Affidavit: 8 whiskey bottles found after crash near Tradinghouse Lake
After McLennan County deputies found eight empty whiskey bottles and an open container in a vehicle involved in a one-car crash, the driver — also accused of spitting on and threatening deputies during her arrest — is out on $17,000 bail, according to court documents. The arresting Texas...
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Waco Police arrest 2nd suspect in theft of $750k worth of vehicles
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department arrested the second suspect in the theft of around $750,000 worth of vehicles Tuesday. Police say they arrested 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez after he was found in a local motel with a stolen vehicle. They arrested the first suspect, 33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez on...
Temple Police looking for two suspects in Walmart theft
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in a theft at a Walmart in Temple. According to police, the theft occurred at a Temple Walmart on Dec. 6. It was not specified which Walmart the theft occurred at. The department is asking...
Woman killed in deadly Hit and Run in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed in a deadly hit and run in Killeen on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police said that they were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at approximately 9:59 p.m., near Ft. Hood Road St. and West Ln.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (7) updates to this series since Updated 32 min ago.
Man found dead in Killeen PD Jail
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a man was found dead inside his cell in the Killeen PD Jail. Killeen Police made an arrest on Thursday of a man who had multiple arrest warrants. He was transported to the Killeen PD Jail.
Killeen police chief to retire after 31 years in law enforcement
Serving as the Killeen police chief for 5 years, Kimble said the experience had been some of his "most rewarding years."
Five arrested in Baylor-area theft and burglary ring; police seek others
Area authorities are seeking another suspect after arresting five in an organized criminal activity case that they say involved car burglaries and firearm thefts in the Baylor University area. The Waco Police Department is joining with the Falls County Sheriff's Department and the Robinson Police Department in searching for Patrick...
Collision kills Copperas Cove man
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a Sunday night vehicle accident in Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove Police and Fire Departments responded at approximately 6:33 p.m. to the 300 block of Summers Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who was involved in a motorcycle collision. He had life threatening injuries.
Investigation underway after homeless man hit by train in Waco
An investigation is underway Tuesday morning in Waco, after a man, who police say is homeless, was hit by a train.
Smoke It If You Got It – Killeen, TX Approves Amendment To Marijuana Ordinance
Burn baby burn in Killeen, Texas. That’s if you are an avid cannabis smoker, because on December 6 the Killeen council members approved an amendment to the city's ordinance concerning marijuana. KILLEEN NEEDED TIME TO REVIEW THE NEW ORDINANCE. Back on November 8, the people of Killeen voted in...
Mike Copeland: Farm Bureau policy positions; Fish City hiring; Shoplifting's toll; Gas prices
From drones to feral hogs, the nearly 800 delegates to the Texas Farm Bureau convention last weekend in Waco weighed in on issues facing farmers and ranchers. Their stances will be passed along to the American Farm Bureau, and to state entities that may have an interest. Drones: Delegates approved...
Waco looks for update on stalled Ameritex homes
Ameritex Homes President Tara Williams said pandemic-related labor and supply shortages have hampered construction progress for the company, leading to the partially completed houses that can be seen around Waco. Ameritex has permits to build between 70 and 80 houses on infill lots in developed neighborhoods, primarily in North Waco...
Retailers making their mark on downtown Waco
Colton Dearing, head bowed, created a tap-tap-tapping sound just inside the front door to Grocery at Seventh Street and Washington Avenue downtown. He was applying tool to leather, a craft he dabbled in during road trips with Wilderado, a Los Angeles-based rock band for which he plays bass. “I love...
Idea for condo tower taller than ALICO met with skepticism from East Waco neighbors
Developers have put together ideas for an East Waco site that would stack retail space and condominiums higher than the ALICO Building across downtown. But neighborhood association members who met this week with the project’s architects questioned whether the proposal would serve the community’s needs. The Brazos Gateway development on six acres fronting Interstate 35 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard envisions 20,000 square feet of retail space and 293 condominiums in three buildings, including a 20-story tower that would stand higher than any other building now in Waco. A fourth building on the site would be for office space.
Observers in Waco say US headed for recession, Texas may weather storm
Recession is coming, but Texas and Waco may weather the economic storm better than other areas, said Sandeep Mazumder, dean of Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business, during a forecasting conference the school hosted Thursday. More than 200 people attended the event presented by the Greater Waco Chamber of...
East Waco development site
The Brazos Gateway development would would bring 20,000 square feet of retail and almost 300 condos to East Waco, taking up six acres of land hemmed in by Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, I-35 and a railroad track. Renderings show three multiple story buildings and a fourth sporting a 20 story tower slightly taller than the ALICO Building.
Scenes from Cirque Italia in Waco (2022)
Cirque Italia’s Water Circus began its Waco stint Thursday evening, Dec. 8, 2022, bringing in a group of mermaids, aerialists, sharp shooters and, of course, pirates for the weekend. Cirque Italia brings swashbuckling show back to Waco, after getting beached here as pandemic hit. The glow of a swirling...
Central Texans react to Brittney Griner's return to U.S.
From Baylor's campus to local LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, emotions are running high as Brittney Griner is released from Russian prison.
