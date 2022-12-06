Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
UK Women’s Basketball team falls to UofL 86-72
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK’s women’s basketball team lost to in-state rival UofL Sunday 86-72. Louisville’s women’s team has won the last sixth straight meetings with UK. Robyn Benton scored 20 points but the Kentucky women’s basketball team lost to No. 24 Louisville 86-72 on Sunday...
WKYT 27
Reports: Liam Coen heading back to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Los Angeles Rams Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen is returning to Kentucky in the same position, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Friday. In Coen’s only season as Offensive Coordinator last season, the Wildcats went 10-3 and defeated Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Kentucky finished fifth in...
WKYT 27
Georgetown tops Campbellsville, 64-52
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Just a couple days after Georgetown’s Chris Briggs won his 300th game as a college coach, the Tigers picked up a Mid-South Conference win over Campbellsville on Saturday, 64-52. Brigg’s win total now stands at 301. For both teams’ offenses, the game started slowly....
WKYT 27
Athlete of the week: Douglass Broncos state championship football team
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Douglass Broncos brought home their first state football championship Saturday night at Kroger Field, defeating the Bowling Green Purples 28-7. The team was honored by a proclamation from Mayor Linda Gorton. “Now therefore I, Linda Gorton, Mayor of Lexington, do hereby declare December 6th 2022...
WKYT 27
Transy men earn first conference win
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Transy men’s basketball team won its first Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference game on Saturday, knocking off Bluffton, 67-54. Colby Napier scored 13 points for the Pioneers. He grabbed four rebounds and nabbed two steals. Simon Smith scored 13 and Hunter Penn had 8 points.
WKYT 27
Moreno’s career-night leads EKU past Boyce, 140-79
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Michael Moreno scored a game-high 35 points on a school-record 11-made three-pointers and EKU cruised to a 140-79 win over Boyce. Moreno, a junior out of Georgetown, was 11-of-22 from behind the arc. The previous school-record for three-pointers made was 10. The 35 points is a...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Former UK Player Lisa Collins Honored in Laurel County
WATCH | Lexington's "Shop With A Cop" Holiday Event Returns. WATCH | Salvation Army in Lexington raises money to buy Angel Tree gifts for children. WATCH | Salvation Army in Lexington raises money to buy Angel Tree gifts for children. FULL INTERVIEW | Amber Philpott sits down with Beshears. Updated:...
WKYT 27
Danville mayor looks back on tornadoes one year later
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It will be a somber weekend across Kentucky as many pause to remember the lives lost during the December 10th and 11th tornadoes. Most of the destruction happened in western Kentucky, in communities like Mayfield and Dawson Springs. However, that storm system also moved through central Kentucky, spawning a number of tornadoes across our region.
WKYT 27
Average Ky. teacher pay drops for seventh year in a row
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the average teacher pay has fallen for the seventh straight year. When adjusting for inflation, it dropped off more than 5% in the past year alone. Fayette County teacher Jeni Ward is a veteran...
WKYT 27
WATCH: Friday night basketball highlights
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The second week of high school basketball is in the books. Here are some of the highlights from Friday night’s girls’ and boys’ games:. Frederick Douglass at Scott Co.; Holy Cross at Great Crossing; Madison Central at Bryan Station; Tates Creek at Henry Clay.
WKYT 27
FULL INTERVIEW | Amber Philpott sits down with Beshears
ONE YEAR LATER: Chris Bailey talks with Gov. Andy Beshear about deadly tornado outbreak. WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey talks with Gov. Andy Beshear about the deadly December 2021 tornado outbreak. Updated: 8 hours ago. Police say a man is dead and a woman is seriously hurt after a shooting...
WKYT 27
Covey’s Christmas Giveaway
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Covey’s Auto Repair & Service and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Covey’s Auto Repair & Service, visit http://coveysauto.com. Everybody could use some extra money, right? Especially with...
WKYT 27
Devine Carama begins 50-hour walk to raise money for coat drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington activist Devine Carama officially began a 50-hour walk this morning in hopes of raising $50,000 toward Believing in Forever’s annual “A Coat to Keep the Cold Away” youth coat drive. Carama said the organization has seen a 40 percent increase in requests...
WKYT 27
Kentucky pediatrician urges vaccination as ‘tripledemic’ strains hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health leaders are adding another tool for doctors to protect people this holiday season. The new guidance means more people can get COVID-19 boosters. With this latest approval by the FDA, anyone in America above the age of six months old can get a bivalent COVID booster shot. Doctors say that could be huge heading into the winter season.
WKYT 27
Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man who was found dead after a shooting in Lexington has been released. The coroner has identified the man as 26-year-old Ethan Boler Hatfield. Police were called to a home on McAtee Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say they found...
WKYT 27
Lexington’s “Shop with a Cop” holiday event returns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s every kid’s dream to fill a cart up with any toys that they want, and 227 Fayette County kids got to do just that with the help of Lexington police officers. “It is a great experience, not just for the children and of...
WKYT 27
Victim identified in early morning Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning on Colonnade Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She...
WKYT 27
Man arrested after standoff in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police in Lexington. Police say Christopher Williams was wanted on multiple warrants from outside Fayette County. Officers went to a home on Old House Road to search for him around 8 p.m. Thursday night. Police say...
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Department investigating duplex fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire in Lexington. Firefighters were dispatched to the 1200 block of Accord for a working structure fire at a duplex at 8:39 p.m. Upon arrival, smoke and flame were visible on the back side of the structure. Heavy smoke...
WKYT 27
WKYT Sports team to ring the bell for Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The sounds of the Salvation Army’s bells ringing are a holiday tradition, and the WKYT sports team needs your help. “It’s Christmas time. Time to ring the bell,” said Salvation Army Commissioner Jolene Hodder. As part of this year’s Red Kettle Campaign, WKYT,...
Comments / 0