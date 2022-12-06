Janis Rose Terry, 81 of Dayton, Tenn., died Nov. 25, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Terry had a bachelor’s degree in nursing, served her country as a nurse in the U.S. Air Force and was a retired RN. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. Born March 8, 1941, in De Soto, she was the daughter of the late Leeman and Gladys (Hood) Campbell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years: Richard Lee Terry.

