Plans for homes at Hwy. A, Sandy Creek again face opposition
The fourth attempt to build a subdivision at Hwy. A and Sandy Valley Road east of Hillsboro looks like it will meet the same fate as its predecessors – denial. The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 Nov. 17 to recommend denial of a proposal from Bridle Creek Properties LLC of Ste. Genevieve to rezone 155.3 acres from large-lot residential to planned single-family residential to allow a development of 303 homes and 45 duplexes.
Missouri Chamber urges tort reform as St. Louis reappears on 'Judicial Hellhole' list
(The Center Square) – St. Louis made the American Tort Reform Foundation’s “Judicial Hellholes” list for the ninth year, but dropped from seventh to eighth in the 2022 rankings. The organization’s report is an annual listing of states and cities regarded as being known for allowing...
Salvation Army bell ringer urges others to join in
Salvation Army bell ringers, who for decades have stood outside stores during the Christmas season collecting donations for those in need, are in short supply this year, said Larry Hostetler, director of the Salvation Army of Jefferson County. He said there is an urgent need for bell ringers all around...
Delilah M. Blume, 89, St. Louis
Delilah M. Blume, 89, of St. Louis died Dec. 6, 2022, in St. Louis. Mrs. Blume was a homemaker. Born April 12, 1933, near Antigo, Wis., she was the daughter of the late Albert and Mae (Schisel) Kluwe. She was preceded in death by her husband: Joseph A. Blume; and...
OUTDOORS: State adds new firearms deer hunting opportunities for 2023
As firearms deer hunting opportunities in Missouri are winding down for 2022, hunters in Jefferson County and other areas have a few new chances to say “wait till next year.”. The state Conservation Commission last week approved dates and new regulations for next season. The primary schedule stays the...
Texas Roadhouse in Festus scheduled to open Dec. 12
The new Texas Roadhouse at 1381 Shapiro Drive in Festus is set to open Monday, Dec. 12, the company has announced. According to the press release, the company has hired 200 employees and is accepting more applications. Those interested should visit the website apply.texasroadhouse.com. Prior to Dec. 12, the restaurant...
Janis Rose Terry, 81, formerly of De Soto
Janis Rose Terry, 81 of Dayton, Tenn., died Nov. 25, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Terry had a bachelor’s degree in nursing, served her country as a nurse in the U.S. Air Force and was a retired RN. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. Born March 8, 1941, in De Soto, she was the daughter of the late Leeman and Gladys (Hood) Campbell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years: Richard Lee Terry.
De Soto Christmas Parade offers holiday fun
Thousands of people turned out to watch the 94th annual De Soto Christmas Parade, held Dec. 3 along Main Street, said Sarah Greenlee of the De Soto Chamber of Commerce, which sponsored the event. The parade once again provided participants and spectators with nearly an hour of entertainment, she said.
Mark Anthony Rhodes, 60, House Springs
Mark Anthony Rhodes, 60, of House Springs died Dec. 4, 2022, in Fenton. Born Dec. 19, 1961, in Ft. Leonard Wood, he was the son of the late Clifford and Ellen Yvonne (Todd) Morgan. He is survived by three daughters: Amanda (Adam) Dicker of Fenton, Katherine Rhodes of Branson and...
Man working at Arnold Taco Bell charged with felonies for allegedly shooting customer
A St. Louis man who was working at the Taco Bell, 1932 Richardson Road, in Arnold and got into a dispute with a customer is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly shooting the customer in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane, according to court records. Herbert Williams Harris, 24, of...
Glennon Henry “Glenn” Kennedy, 82, Imperial
Glennon Henry “Glenn” Kennedy, 82, of Imperial died Dec. 6, 2022. Mr. Kennedy worked for Chrysler for 35 years. He also was a painter, carpenter, gardener, jazz lover, card player, travel agent and dad joke inventor. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family. Born March 19, 1940, he was the son of the late Sylvester and Edna (Miller) Kennedy.
WinterFest draws about 1,000 to Festus
Hundreds of people attended the 2022 WinterFest on Dec. 3 along Main Street in Festus, but that was down from previous years, said Barb Lowry, the Festus recreation and tourism director. “I’m going to say there were 750 to 1,000. It was probably a third of what we had last...
Festus bands conduct themselves with holiday spirit
What better way to ring in the holidays than with a holiday band concert? The Festus High Jazz Band, Concert Band and Marching Tigers (in their last public performance of the school year) did just that at their annual holiday concert on Thursday, Dec. 8. The program included seasonal favorities...
Crash in Fenton area leaves three young adults hurt
Three young adults were injured early today, Dec. 9, in an accident on Hwy. 141 north of Schneider Drive in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:36 a.m., Donald A. Judd, 18, of Fenton was driving north in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when he traveled off the right side of the road, where the pickup struck a sign and an embankment and overturned, the report said.
Anita Mildred (Forbes) Henriksen, 83, De Soto
Anita Mildred (Forbes) Henriksen, 83, of De Soto died Dec. 4, 2022. Mrs. Henriksen was a homemaker. She was Christian and had strong faith, and she and her husband were missionary partners. She loved spending time with her family, and she will be remembered for her smile, her loving nature and her willingness to help others. Born Oct. 31, 1939, she was the daughter of the late James and Anita Forbes.
Harold Eugene White, 83, Imperial
Harold Eugene White, 83, of Imperial died Dec. 1, 2022. Mr. White worked as a steel grinder. Born Jan. 25, 1939, in Palmer, he was the son of the late Zelma (Blair) and Clyde White. He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Glenda Marie (Sparks) White; three children:...
Hillsboro woman arrested for alleged DWI following crash near Grubville
A 26-year-old Hillsboro woman was arrested Friday, Dec. 9, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following an accident on Hwy. 30 west of Whisper Valley Road north of Grubville. She was injured in the accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:40 a.m., the woman was driving a 2001...
