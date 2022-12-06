Read full article on original website
Students disciplined for offensive chants at Kan. high school game
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Administrators at Valley Center and Topeka high schools issued a joint statement Friday about the investigation of alleged racial taunting during the Dec. 3 basketball game at Valley Center. Topeka High School Coach Geo Lyons said his team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts"...
Read the criminal complaint filed in 1980 killing of Kan. nursing student
GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been charged in the 1980 shooting death of a 23-year-old neighbor after investigators who reexamined her death turned up new evidence, authorities said. Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers arrested 68-year-old Steven Hanks, of Burden, on Thursday on a charge of...
Pierre scores 20, Wichita State beats Longwood 81-63
WICHITA (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. led Wichita State past Longwood on Saturday night with 20 points off of the bench in an 81-63 victory. Pierre shot 8 for 17, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Shockers (5-4). Jaykwon Walton added 18 points while going 7 of 8 (3 for 4 from distance), and he also had eight rebounds. Craig Porter Jr. was 4 of 6 shooting and 7 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.
Police continue search for suspect in rural Kan. murder
SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita, continue to search for a second suspect. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita, missing...
Violent registered Kansas offender found dead in prison
WINFIELD, KAN. – Winfield Correctional Facility (WCF) resident Juan Manuel Torres died Thursday, according to a statement from the Kansas Department of Corrections. He was found unresponsive in his housing unit. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.
Woman held on $1M bond after man's body found in rural Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas woman accused in the death of a man whose body was found in rural Sumner County made her first court appearance Wednesday. Tehya Turner, 19 of Haysville, is charged with 1st degree murder, burglary, and a misdemeanor count of theft, according to the Sedgwick County District attorney's office.
T-Bird men end week with 2nd straight win over Top-25 foe
CONCORDIA - A meeting of the top-two defensive teams in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference would see the Cloud County Community College men's basketball team hold visiting and number 24-ranked Butler Community College to just 44 points to secure a 59-44 home win inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Saturday.
More dense fog advisories for counties in our area
Dense fog advisories are once again in effect for counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a dense fog advisory in effect until noon for Marion County. Visibility of one-quarter mile or less in dense fog is forecast. Temperatures remain below freezing in some areas...
UPDATE: Dense fog advisory extended
UPDATE 10 a.m. Saturday: The dense fog advisory for Ellsworth Lincoln Marion, McPherson, and Saline counties has been extended to noon. Dense fog advisories are in effect for most counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a dense fog advisory in effect until noon. Saturday...
