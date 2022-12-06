ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Steelers Rule Malik Reed, Four Others Inactive vs Ravens

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers make one surprise inactive as they sit five players in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, inside linebacker Mark Robinson, cornerback Josh Jackson and outside linebacker Malik Reed will not play against the Ravens. The Steelers nearly escaped...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cowboys vs. Texans 5 Keys To Win, Jalen Tolbert Among Inactives

The Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans battle in a game that has polar opposite meanings for both. The 9-3 Cowboys are chasing a playoff spot and a potential NFC East title, while the 1-10-1 Texans are playing for nothing but pride. With Dallas heavy favorites, many expect it to...
HOUSTON, TX
Zeitler Will Miss First Game for Ravens

Ravens right guard Kevin Zeitler was ruled inactive for the Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, snapping his steak of appearing in 47 consecutive games. Zeitler missed two practices this past week with a knee injury. He tested the knee before the game and it was too sore to play in what is expected to be another physical battle with Pittsburgh.
BALTIMORE, MD
Giants vs Eagles: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

The New York Giants are now 7-4-1 and on a slight downward trend since their 7-2 start. November was not a pleasant month for the Giants, who went 1-2, the first time they lost two straight this season. The month of December started very oddly, with a 20-20 tie against the Commanders last week. The Giants had multiple chances to win the game and simply couldn’t edge out the Commanders.
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Philadelphia Eagles

As Philly Week continues for the New York Giants, there doesn't seem to be a lot of optimism that the 7-4-1 Giants can get the better of the 11-1 Eagles. While an upset victory would be just what the doctor ordered for a Giants team whose last win came on November 13 against the Houston Texans, a loss might not be as catastrophic to the Giants' postseason hopes depending on what else happens around them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Is It Time for Brandon Williams to Shine for Chiefs?

Earlier in the season, the Kansas City Chiefs' defense was making crucial plays to win games and looked like a group that was well ahead of schedule. After 13 weeks, Steve Spagnuolo's unit has fallen back down to earth and doesn't quite resemble a championship-caliber bunch. Entering Sunday's play and...
KANSAS CITY, MO

