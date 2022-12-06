Read full article on original website
Lions first-rounder Jameson Williams scores 41-yard TD on first NFL catch
Williams made his NFL debut last week after recovering from a torn ACL and come through with a score Sunday.
Sean Payton eyeing return to the NFL: 5 possible destinations for legendary head coach
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has not been quiet about a potential return to the NFL. Despite
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79
Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams and LeBron James' first coach in the league, has died at the age of 79
Report: Teams Closely Monitoring Raptors as NBA Trade Season Nears
With NBA trade season nearing, teams around the league are reportedly monitoring the Toronto Raptors who, at 13-13, could be forced to pick a direction in the not-too-distant future. View the original article to see embedded media. While Toronto isn't likely to make any major moves in December, there's a...
Bengals hit flea-flicker for 45-yard touchdown vs. Browns
With Cincinnati driving down the field at Paycor Stadium, coach Zac Taylor called for a flea-flicker that couldn't have been drawn up any better.
Zeitler Will Miss First Game for Ravens
Ravens right guard Kevin Zeitler was ruled inactive for the Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, snapping his steak of appearing in 47 consecutive games. Zeitler missed two practices this past week with a knee injury. He tested the knee before the game and it was too sore to play in what is expected to be another physical battle with Pittsburgh.
Ken Walker III, DeeJay Dallas Unlikely to Play For Seahawks vs. Panthers
Battling ankle injuries suffered in last week's win over the Rams, running backs Ken Walker III and DeeJay Dallas aren't expected to play for the Seahawks when they host the Panthers at Lumen Field on Sunday. Neither Walker or Dallas participated in practice for Seattle this week and according to...
Cowboys ‘Prove-It’ Contract for Odell? Would OBJ Sign?
ARLINGTON - Odell Beckham Jr. continues to speak and act as if he's in the free agency driver's seat. But his visit with the Dallas Cowboys - once maybe designed to win him a multi-year contract worth between $13 million and $20 million - has resulted in "America's Team'' not even making him any offer at all.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Discusses Acclimating To Bench Gig
Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook appears to be comfortable with his new role on a suddenly-competitive L.A. roster, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register writes. Goon notes that the 34-year-old former All-Star and MVP appears to have finally, fully bought in to the gig, after appearing initially...
Cowboys vs. Texans 5 Keys To Win, Jalen Tolbert Among Inactives
The Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans battle in a game that has polar opposite meanings for both. The 9-3 Cowboys are chasing a playoff spot and a potential NFC East title, while the 1-10-1 Texans are playing for nothing but pride. With Dallas heavy favorites, many expect it to...
Steelers Rule Malik Reed, Four Others Inactive vs Ravens
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers make one surprise inactive as they sit five players in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, inside linebacker Mark Robinson, cornerback Josh Jackson and outside linebacker Malik Reed will not play against the Ravens. The Steelers nearly escaped...
Cavaliers Spoil Thunder’s Potential Comeback
The 11-14 Oklahoma City Thunder traveled to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. With many pushbacks, the Cavaliers eventually won the game 110-102. The Cavaliers were without key players in Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love. This paved the way for Darius Garland to carry the load with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, who would prove too much for the Thunder.
San Antonio Spurs’ Devin Vassell Questionable Tonight Against Miami Heat
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Miami Heat. Vassell is dealing with left knee soreness. He is the Spurs' second-leading scorer at 20.5 points a game. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 5 p.m., ET. Where: Miami. TV: Bally Sports Sun.
Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction
Normally Philly week is a big one for the Giants. Given how the schedule and results have fallen, this week's home game against an 11-1 Eagles team seems almost like an exercise in futility for the 7-4-1 Giants. A victory over a divisional rival would be among the season highlights, especially against an Eagles team that has won nine of its last 11 meetings against the Giants.
Is It Time for Brandon Williams to Shine for Chiefs?
Earlier in the season, the Kansas City Chiefs' defense was making crucial plays to win games and looked like a group that was well ahead of schedule. After 13 weeks, Steve Spagnuolo's unit has fallen back down to earth and doesn't quite resemble a championship-caliber bunch. Entering Sunday's play and...
