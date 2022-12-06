ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Teams Closely Monitoring Raptors as NBA Trade Season Nears

With NBA trade season nearing, teams around the league are reportedly monitoring the Toronto Raptors who, at 13-13, could be forced to pick a direction in the not-too-distant future. View the original article to see embedded media. While Toronto isn't likely to make any major moves in December, there's a...
Zeitler Will Miss First Game for Ravens

Ravens right guard Kevin Zeitler was ruled inactive for the Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, snapping his steak of appearing in 47 consecutive games. Zeitler missed two practices this past week with a knee injury. He tested the knee before the game and it was too sore to play in what is expected to be another physical battle with Pittsburgh.
BALTIMORE, MD
Ken Walker III, DeeJay Dallas Unlikely to Play For Seahawks vs. Panthers

Battling ankle injuries suffered in last week's win over the Rams, running backs Ken Walker III and DeeJay Dallas aren't expected to play for the Seahawks when they host the Panthers at Lumen Field on Sunday. Neither Walker or Dallas participated in practice for Seattle this week and according to...
SEATTLE, WA
Cowboys ‘Prove-It’ Contract for Odell? Would OBJ Sign?

ARLINGTON - Odell Beckham Jr. continues to speak and act as if he's in the free agency driver's seat. But his visit with the Dallas Cowboys - once maybe designed to win him a multi-year contract worth between $13 million and $20 million - has resulted in "America's Team'' not even making him any offer at all.
DALLAS, TX
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Discusses Acclimating To Bench Gig

Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook appears to be comfortable with his new role on a suddenly-competitive L.A. roster, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register writes. Goon notes that the 34-year-old former All-Star and MVP appears to have finally, fully bought in to the gig, after appearing initially...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cowboys vs. Texans 5 Keys To Win, Jalen Tolbert Among Inactives

The Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans battle in a game that has polar opposite meanings for both. The 9-3 Cowboys are chasing a playoff spot and a potential NFC East title, while the 1-10-1 Texans are playing for nothing but pride. With Dallas heavy favorites, many expect it to...
HOUSTON, TX
Steelers Rule Malik Reed, Four Others Inactive vs Ravens

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers make one surprise inactive as they sit five players in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, inside linebacker Mark Robinson, cornerback Josh Jackson and outside linebacker Malik Reed will not play against the Ravens. The Steelers nearly escaped...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cavaliers Spoil Thunder’s Potential Comeback

The 11-14 Oklahoma City Thunder traveled to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. With many pushbacks, the Cavaliers eventually won the game 110-102. The Cavaliers were without key players in Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love. This paved the way for Darius Garland to carry the load with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, who would prove too much for the Thunder.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction

Normally Philly week is a big one for the Giants. Given how the schedule and results have fallen, this week's home game against an 11-1 Eagles team seems almost like an exercise in futility for the 7-4-1 Giants. A victory over a divisional rival would be among the season highlights, especially against an Eagles team that has won nine of its last 11 meetings against the Giants.
WASHINGTON, PA
Is It Time for Brandon Williams to Shine for Chiefs?

Earlier in the season, the Kansas City Chiefs' defense was making crucial plays to win games and looked like a group that was well ahead of schedule. After 13 weeks, Steve Spagnuolo's unit has fallen back down to earth and doesn't quite resemble a championship-caliber bunch. Entering Sunday's play and...
KANSAS CITY, MO

