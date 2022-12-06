ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolleson, AZ

Tolleson, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Tolleson.

The Westview High School basketball team will have a game with Tolleson Union High School on December 05, 2022, 18:00:00.

Westview High School
Tolleson Union High School
December 05, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The La Joya Community High School basketball team will have a game with Tolleson Union High School on December 06, 2022, 15:00:00.

La Joya Community High School
Tolleson Union High School
December 06, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

