Pennsylvania names the 2023 teacher of the year

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

HERSHEY, Pa (WTAJ) – Each year the Pennsylvania Department of Education identifies and honors exemplary teaching and classroom practices across the commonwealth.

Through the National Teacher of the Year Program, annually teachers are recognized as they inspire students, as they receive the respect and admiration of those around them, and play an active role in the community and school.

Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty announced on Monday, Dec. 5 that Ryan D. Hardesty, an educator at Blackhawk School District in Beaver County, has been named the 2023 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made during the SAS Institute, the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s annual professional development conference.

Although they may not have won, several other teachers were among those recognized as having major impacts on their students’ lives. These included Mary Beth Moslak, who teaches at the West Branch Area School District.

Students said their teachers inspire them to do great things, help deal with school bullies and deal with anxiety and mental health.

The 12 finalists, included:

  • Chris Grouzes, Rose Tree Media School District
  • Julie A. Hussey, Cumberland Valley School District
  • Brooke A. Menzen, Jersey Shore Area School District
  • Ryan D. Hardesty, Blackhawk School District
  • Jackie M. Miller, New Hope-Solebury School District
  • Mary Beth Moslak, West Branch Area School District
  • Abbey C. Nilson, Shaler Area School District
  • Ashlee L. Peters-Roberts, Burrell School District
  • Kristin J. Slota, Pennsbury School District
  • Elizabeth “Liz” Taylor, School District of Philadelphia
  • Jason A. Turka, Bethel Park School District
  • Melissa B. Unger, South Fayette Township School District

“The reach of an excellent educator extends far beyond the walls of the classroom — great teachers set students up for a lifetime of opportunities,” Hagarty said. “The 12 Teacher of the Year finalists demonstrate exceptional leadership and commitment, and they all deserve our appreciation. On behalf of the Wolf Administration and the Pennsylvania Department of Education, we applaud Mr. Hardesty for his dedication to his students and school community.”

As Pennsylvania’s Teacher of the Year, Hardesty will travel the state, meet, and collaborate with other educators, and will represent the commonwealth in next year’s National Teacher of the Year competition.

Learn more about Pennsylvania’s Teacher of the Year program on PDE’s website.

