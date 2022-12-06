Read full article on original website
WITN
POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
WITN
Kinston to hold community forum on crime and violence
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina city will hold a community forum next week in hopes of curbing recent crime and violence. Kinston will hold the forum on Thursday, December 15 at The Gate on East Gordon Street starting at 6:00 p.m. Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there were...
Two suspects detained in Greenville shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded to a call on Friday evening around 8 about a shooting. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the victim […]
neusenews.com
Fatal Fire in LaGrange Under Investigation
Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
Joint investigation leads to arrest of Greenville man
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing drug charges after being arrested following a joint investigation conducted by law enforcement agencies in Beaufort and Pitt counties. Jose Louis Jimenez Ramirez has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and six counts of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a […]
WITN
Ayden man arrested on heroin charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina say a man has been arrested on heroin charges and is being held in Wake County. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Brandon Hall, of Ayden, has been charged with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. WITN is told Hall was...
WITN
Jones County mourns the passing of Emergency Services Director
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Jones County is mourning the sudden loss of its emergency services director. The Jones County Emergency Services Facebook page says director Timmy Pike unexpectedly passed away Friday. He was 64. The post goes on to say, “We are all shocked and Jones County lost a great...
WITN
Santa Dash supports ENC families battling childhood cancer
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It is soon to be time to lace up your shoes and take advantage of the warm temperatures this weekend with a 5K and fun run that benefits Eastern Carolina families battling childhood cancer. It’s a fight that Riley Philpot’s family knows well. The...
WITN
Lenoir County deputies arrest man on drugs driving carelessly
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and EMS responded to a car driving recklessly on US70 Saturday morning. WITN’s Maddie Kerth saw a series of Lenoir County deputies near Harvey Parkway just west of Kinston pulling over a white car. According to Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office,...
WAVY News 10
Edenton Police searching for suspect in N.C. vehicle larceny
EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a motor vehicle larceny. On Friday, Dec. 9, the Edenton Police Department responded to a call for the larceny of a motor vehicle that occurred in the 400 block of N. Granville Street in Edenton.
Founder of renowned Down East NC barbecue joint dies
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
cbs17
Man shot in ‘lower extremities’ at used car dealership, Nash County deputies say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County deputies say they’re investigating after a man was shot in the ‘lower extremities’ at a used car dealership Friday afternoon. At about 1:11 p.m., deputies said they were called to K Boy Motor Sales on the 2600 block of South Wesleyan Blvd in reference to a shooting.
WITN
Church collaborative brings resources to struggling families
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of resource providers are coming to Eastern Carolina next week to support our neighbors that may still be recovering from the COVID pandemic, Hurricane Florence, or even, Hurricane Matthew. Peletah Institute for Building Resilient Communities will present the Eastern North Carolina Regional Church and...
wcti12.com
Kinston teen arrested, charged with stealing gun
Kinston, Lenoir County — On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at about 11:40 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a theft of a firearm at Bojangles, 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston. When they arrived, officers said they met with the victim, who...
WITN
Live Windows Event in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Temple B’Nai Sholem is joining the Live Windows Event in New Bern Friday night with their display titled “The Joys of Hanukkah.”. This is the first ever Hanukkah Live Window to be displayed in New Bern, and the display will show a mother and daughter demonstrating the Jewish traditions of lighting the Menorah, eating latkes, playing dreidel, opening presents and reading the story of Hanukkah.
WITN
Store clerk charged after underage driver crashes
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A store clerk has been charged after law enforcement says he sold beer to an underage man that contributed to a crash. The state Department of Public Safety says 29-year-old Abubakr Alwahishi, of Newton Grove, Sampson County, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age.
WITN
Cops on the Roof exceeds goal of 200 bicycles
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s not every day you see police officers hanging out on the roof of a store, but if you saw some at the Greenville Walmart Friday, you may have wondered why. They were out collecting bike donations for Toys for Tots and refused to come...
WITN
City of Greenville sells former Greenville Utilites Commission property
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville City Council met for its last meeting of the year Thursday to vote on finalizing the sale of the former Greenville Utilities Commission property to a buyer who plans to use it for real estate. GUC’S Board of Commissioners approved the sale of 12 parcels...
newbernnow.com
City of New Bern Employee Pay, Citizens Police Academy, Employees of the Year Among Items on BOA Meeting Agenda – Dec 13
The Dec 13, 2022 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. in New Bern, NC. See the agenda packet here. 1. Meeting opened by Mayor Jeffrey T. Odham. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Aster. Pledge of Allegiance. 2. Roll Call.
WITN
Road delays in Havelock this weekend
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic alert for you this weekend that could cause some delays in Havelock. N.C. Department of Transportation says part of U.S. 70 will be closed Friday night through Monday morning. The left lane in both directions at Hickman Hill Loop will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday night until 5 a.m. Monday morning.
