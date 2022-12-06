ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

WITN

POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Kinston to hold community forum on crime and violence

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina city will hold a community forum next week in hopes of curbing recent crime and violence. Kinston will hold the forum on Thursday, December 15 at The Gate on East Gordon Street starting at 6:00 p.m. Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there were...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Two suspects detained in Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded to a call on Friday evening around 8 about a shooting. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the victim […]
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Fatal Fire in LaGrange Under Investigation

Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Joint investigation leads to arrest of Greenville man

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing drug charges after being arrested following a joint investigation conducted by law enforcement agencies in Beaufort and Pitt counties. Jose Louis Jimenez Ramirez has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and six counts of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Ayden man arrested on heroin charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina say a man has been arrested on heroin charges and is being held in Wake County. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Brandon Hall, of Ayden, has been charged with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. WITN is told Hall was...
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Jones County mourns the passing of Emergency Services Director

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Jones County is mourning the sudden loss of its emergency services director. The Jones County Emergency Services Facebook page says director Timmy Pike unexpectedly passed away Friday. He was 64. The post goes on to say, “We are all shocked and Jones County lost a great...
JONES COUNTY, NC
WITN

Santa Dash supports ENC families battling childhood cancer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It is soon to be time to lace up your shoes and take advantage of the warm temperatures this weekend with a 5K and fun run that benefits Eastern Carolina families battling childhood cancer. It’s a fight that Riley Philpot’s family knows well. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Lenoir County deputies arrest man on drugs driving carelessly

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and EMS responded to a car driving recklessly on US70 Saturday morning. WITN’s Maddie Kerth saw a series of Lenoir County deputies near Harvey Parkway just west of Kinston pulling over a white car. According to Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Edenton Police searching for suspect in N.C. vehicle larceny

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a motor vehicle larceny. On Friday, Dec. 9, the Edenton Police Department responded to a call for the larceny of a motor vehicle that occurred in the 400 block of N. Granville Street in Edenton.
EDENTON, NC
CBS 17

Founder of renowned Down East NC barbecue joint dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Church collaborative brings resources to struggling families

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of resource providers are coming to Eastern Carolina next week to support our neighbors that may still be recovering from the COVID pandemic, Hurricane Florence, or even, Hurricane Matthew. Peletah Institute for Building Resilient Communities will present the Eastern North Carolina Regional Church and...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston teen arrested, charged with stealing gun

Kinston, Lenoir County — On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at about 11:40 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a theft of a firearm at Bojangles, 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston. When they arrived, officers said they met with the victim, who...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Live Windows Event in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Temple B’Nai Sholem is joining the Live Windows Event in New Bern Friday night with their display titled “The Joys of Hanukkah.”. This is the first ever Hanukkah Live Window to be displayed in New Bern, and the display will show a mother and daughter demonstrating the Jewish traditions of lighting the Menorah, eating latkes, playing dreidel, opening presents and reading the story of Hanukkah.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Store clerk charged after underage driver crashes

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A store clerk has been charged after law enforcement says he sold beer to an underage man that contributed to a crash. The state Department of Public Safety says 29-year-old Abubakr Alwahishi, of Newton Grove, Sampson County, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age.
NEWTON GROVE, NC
WITN

Cops on the Roof exceeds goal of 200 bicycles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s not every day you see police officers hanging out on the roof of a store, but if you saw some at the Greenville Walmart Friday, you may have wondered why. They were out collecting bike donations for Toys for Tots and refused to come...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Road delays in Havelock this weekend

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic alert for you this weekend that could cause some delays in Havelock. N.C. Department of Transportation says part of U.S. 70 will be closed Friday night through Monday morning. The left lane in both directions at Hickman Hill Loop will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday night until 5 a.m. Monday morning.
HAVELOCK, NC

