Mount Vernon, IL

C.E. Brehm Memorial Library Events

The C.E. Brehm Memorial Public Library in Mt. Vernon offers a variety of classes and special presentations. Below are some of their upcoming events. Josie B’s Book Club is a discussion, crafts and snacks group for girls ages 9-12. They will meet from 6:15-7:15 on Thursday, December 15. Call 618-242-6322 ext. 4 to RSVP, for information on selected book and to reserve your copy.
Mt. Vernon city staff to remove ‘unsafe’ playground equipment, plans redevelopment of Optimist Park

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - City staff will be removing “unsafe” playground equipment from Optimist Park and plan to replace the structure in the future. According to a release from the city, staff members determined the playground structure was unsafe due to multiple areas on the platform where the rubbing coating has worn off to expose the metal surface.
Southern Illinois is getting a new area code next year

The Illinois Commerce Commission has announced a new area code is coming to southern Illinois. The new 730 area code will “overlay” the existing 618 area code to address the depletion of prefixes available for assignment within the region. The first prefix in the new area code will...
Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash

Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
3 Lottery Tickets Each Worth $200,000 Were Sold in Illinois. Here's Where

The holiday season just got a bit more cheerful for a trio of Illinois lottery players. Three players scored a Powerball ticket each worth $200,000 in the game's drawing on Saturday. Not only did the winning tickets match four numbers and the Powerball, they had added the game’s "Power Play" feature to multiply the original reward amount. The winning numbers were 6-13-33-36-37, with Powerball 7.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle

Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Ste. Genevieve Man Killed in Crash

(Scott County, MO) A Ste. Genevieve man, 20 year old Andrew C. Marzuco, and two others, 19 year old Mallory L. Carter of Brighton, Illinois, and 20 year old Audrey M. Smith of Bridgeton, are dead after a one vehicle crash in Scott County Saturday night just after 7 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Smith was driving a pick up north on Interstate 55 at the 85.6 mile marker when she swerved to avoid an animal in the road. The pick up ran off the highway and crashed into a tree. There were three other passengers in the truck including 20 year old Maria L. Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve and 24 year old Katherine B. Nations of Chesterfield, who both received minor injuries, and 22 year old Grace A. Makowski of St. Louis, who received moderate injuries. They were take to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Everyone was wearing a safety device except Smith. Troopers say it's unknown if she had a seat belt or other device on at the time of the collision.
