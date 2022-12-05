Read full article on original website
C.E. Brehm Memorial Library Events
The C.E. Brehm Memorial Public Library in Mt. Vernon offers a variety of classes and special presentations. Below are some of their upcoming events. Josie B’s Book Club is a discussion, crafts and snacks group for girls ages 9-12. They will meet from 6:15-7:15 on Thursday, December 15. Call 618-242-6322 ext. 4 to RSVP, for information on selected book and to reserve your copy.
City of Mt. Vernon to hold ribbon cutting for opening of South 44th St. at Mateer Dr.
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The city is inviting the public to a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of South 44th Street and Mateer Drive. The ribbon cutting will be Friday, December 9 at 3 p.m. According to a release from the city, engineering for this project began in 2019,...
Mt. Vernon city staff to remove ‘unsafe’ playground equipment, plans redevelopment of Optimist Park
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - City staff will be removing “unsafe” playground equipment from Optimist Park and plan to replace the structure in the future. According to a release from the city, staff members determined the playground structure was unsafe due to multiple areas on the platform where the rubbing coating has worn off to expose the metal surface.
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
Illinois Auctioning Off Hundreds of Unclaimed Items Just in Time for the Holidays
You'd be hard-pressed to find a better bargain on eight pocket knives for that special someone in your life
This Arkansas Christmas Light Display is Nominated One of The Best in US
If you love Christmas lights Arkansas has plenty of them. If you haven't checked out this fun Christmas light display you really should take the time this holiday season to do so. The Lights of the Ozarks is located in historic downtown Fayetteville. The display of lights has over half...
Southern Illinois is getting a new area code next year
The Illinois Commerce Commission has announced a new area code is coming to southern Illinois. The new 730 area code will “overlay” the existing 618 area code to address the depletion of prefixes available for assignment within the region. The first prefix in the new area code will...
‘We felt it’ 2.5M quake shakes along the Mississippi River
The epicenter of a small, 2.5 magnitude earthquake was about a mile east of Kimmswick, Missouri, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A lot of people say they felt it.
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
Staff member and student in fight at Riverview Gardens school
A fight between a staff member and a student inside a classroom on Monday was caught on video.
Mt. Vernon Man Extradited Back to Jefferson County on Arson Warrant
MT. VERNON – A 41-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been returned to Jefferson County after being extradited from Indiana on a warrant charging him with aggravated arson at an Mt. Vernon apartment complex. According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, Troy Davis was arrested in July in Indianapolis on...
You can get a free jar of joints for donating winter coats for kids
The ‘Jackets for Joints’ campaign by Puff Cannabis starts Monday
Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash
Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
Kansas Woman’s First-Ever Deer Is a 218-Inch Public-Land Giant
With her first-ever deer, Devyn Messenger tagged the buck of a lifetime. And on heavily pressured public land too. On November 5, while hunting with her husband at Fort Riley, Messenger rattled in a 200-plus-inch monster to 25 yards before taking the buck with her crossbow. Messenger grew up in...
3 Lottery Tickets Each Worth $200,000 Were Sold in Illinois. Here's Where
The holiday season just got a bit more cheerful for a trio of Illinois lottery players. Three players scored a Powerball ticket each worth $200,000 in the game's drawing on Saturday. Not only did the winning tickets match four numbers and the Powerball, they had added the game’s "Power Play" feature to multiply the original reward amount. The winning numbers were 6-13-33-36-37, with Powerball 7.
Drinks can company to lay off almost 100 workers, close St. Paul plant
A company that makes metal drinks cans is closing its St. Paul plant and laying off almost 100 workers. Colorado-based aluminum packaging company Ball Corp. informed the State of Minnesota of the impending layoffs and the permanent closure of its Rexam Beverage Can Company facility at 139 Eva St. on Monday.
$438 To $1,600 Payments Available For 12 Missouri Counties
Starting in December, struggling Missouri residents can get a one-time payment. The value is $438 to $1,600 and will help people pay their bills this winter. The aid will be helpful given the high cost of home expenses. These initiatives also help with rent and other housing emergencies.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Ste. Genevieve Man Killed in Crash
(Scott County, MO) A Ste. Genevieve man, 20 year old Andrew C. Marzuco, and two others, 19 year old Mallory L. Carter of Brighton, Illinois, and 20 year old Audrey M. Smith of Bridgeton, are dead after a one vehicle crash in Scott County Saturday night just after 7 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Smith was driving a pick up north on Interstate 55 at the 85.6 mile marker when she swerved to avoid an animal in the road. The pick up ran off the highway and crashed into a tree. There were three other passengers in the truck including 20 year old Maria L. Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve and 24 year old Katherine B. Nations of Chesterfield, who both received minor injuries, and 22 year old Grace A. Makowski of St. Louis, who received moderate injuries. They were take to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Everyone was wearing a safety device except Smith. Troopers say it's unknown if she had a seat belt or other device on at the time of the collision.
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this month
Having more options for saving money on your grocery bill is always good. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Michigan this month to help you do just that. Read on to learn more.
