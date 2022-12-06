ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KCSO searching for a missing man, 42

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FKnqd_0jYYjO6B00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help with searching for Nathan Jackson, 42.

The sheriff’s office describes Jackson as 6 feet and 2 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jackson was reported missing Nov. 26 by his family and he was last seen in Wofford Heights on Nov. 25, according to KCSO. Jackson did not arrive at his destination in Bakersfield and has not been found.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jackson was last seen driving a lifted 1988 Chevy Blazer that may have a Nevada license plate, the body of the vehicle has been sanded and is beige, white and brown.

Jackson has a tattoo of an outline of a skateboarder and skateboard on one of his calves and a tattoo of a dragon on the inner part of one of his arms, according to the sheriff’s office.

If anyone has information on Jackson’s whereabouts they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

4 arrests, 19 vehicles seized during DUI checkpoint in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police made four arrests including one of a driver who allegedly failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit during a DUI checkpoint on Friday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers conducted a DUI checkpoint in the 200 block of Union Avenue between 6:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO releases video of shooting incident at mobile home park in Tehachapi

WARNING: Video provided by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office shows graphic images from the shooting. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn camera footage of a shooting that left a knife-wielding suspect dead after attacking two people at a Tehachapi trailer park in November. Kern County deputies Cody Taylor and Jeffrey […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET 17

BPD searches for 3 robbery, assault suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying three robbery suspects officials said are connected to an incident that happened at the Food Spot #2 on Wilson Road. The suspects were reported to have punched a victim in the face, causing...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman killed in crash in south Bakersfield identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman killed in a pedestrian crash in south Bakersfield on Dec. 4. Diana Ordonez, 24, of Bakersfield was identified as a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on East White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. She was confirmed dead at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested for allegedly brandishing weapon at a juvenile: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was taken into custody Friday night after a brief standoff with sheriff’s deputies and allegedly brandishing a weapon at a juvenile in East Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Niles Street and Palm Drive at around 5:30 p.m. for […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Measure L passes in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Measure L, which changes how local police and fire department chiefs are chosen, has passed in Kern County. The ballot measure passed with 52.4 percent of the vote. Under the old charter, chiefs must come from within departments. Measure L changed that. The measure presents an opportunity for the city’s growth […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Shooting investigation underway in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting investigation in south west Bakersfield prompted a heavy police presence outside a home Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Bakersfield Police confirmed the investigation is underway outside a home on Western Drive, just north of Stockdale Highway. No victims have been located at this time. Avoid the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Investigation into force used against teen suspects ongoing: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation is ongoing into force used by Bakersfield police when taking two 17-year-old burglary suspects into custody, a police spokesman said. Officers Jason Gonzalez and Nathan Cantu remain on full duty as the administrative investigation continues, police Sgt. Robert Pair said Wednesday. Each officer has been employed by the Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to locate a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday in east Bakersfield. Officers are searching for Jeremiah Maroney, 12. He was last seen on Dec. 8 in the 1400 block of Miller Street, according to police. Maroney is considered at-risk because of his age […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man acquitted of felony charges in Lake Isabella stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a man of felony charges in connection with a stabbing in Lake Isabella after his public defender argued he acted in self-defense. Robert Paul Graham was found not guilty Thursday of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and making terroristic threats, according to court records. […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Man charged in Highway 58 crash that killed woman in disabled Thunderbird

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is facing three felony DUI-related charges for a crash that killed a 50-year-old woman on Highway 58. Gilberto Lopez-Gallegos Jr., 31, is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI manslaughter without gross negligence, DUI causing injury and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. He remains in custody on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Memorial services set for Kern firefighter Mark Schmidt

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Memorial services will be held next week for Mark Schmidt, 61, the Kern County firefighter who passed away Nov. 27, after a battle with cancer. Schmidt is a 17-year veteran with the department. Services will be held Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Valley Baptist Church,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searches for robbery, elder abuse suspect

Update (Dec. 9): The Bakersfield Police Department said the individual was arrested on Ming Avenue without incident. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect wanted for robbery and elder abuse, according to BPD. The department said the robbery happened on Dec. 6 at the Home […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Batey wins KHSD Trustee Area 5 race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Bryan Batey won the Kern High School District Trustee Area 5 race over Michelle Shaw. Batey won with 51.29 percent of the vote. The Kern High School District Area 1 boundary includes portions of northwest Bakersfield, east Bakersfield, northeast Bakersfield, Oildale and stretches into the Kern River Valley. The area […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for a missing at-risk adult, 84

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Sonja Reagle, 84. According to the police department, Reagle was last seen Tuesday on East Truxtun Avenue. She is considered at-risk because of diminished mental capacity. Reagle is described as 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 110 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Look up or you’ll miss an entryway to Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield has some highly visible gateways to the city. The iconic Bakersfield sign just off Buck Owens Boulevard and the “Welcome” sign on Highway 99 near Hosking Road are two, but there’s a third you may not at all be familiar with. At the corners of Chester Avenue and Truxtun Avenue, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Jury finds 2018 murder suspect guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, a jury found Bobby Gene Sherrell Jr. guilty of second-degree murder for the 2018 shooting of David Steelman in Taft, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s office. In the early morning hours of June 13, 2018, Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

KGET

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy