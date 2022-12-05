Congressman Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Jan. 6 select committee, told reporters Tuesday that the panel will make criminal referrals."Yes," the Mississippi Democrat said in response to a reporter's question on the topic. He later said, "We have made decisions on criminal referrals."Thompson didn't reveal which witnesses the committee is considering for referrals, and he indicated that the panel has not yet finalized the list of individuals it plans to refer. He said the committee plans to meet later Tuesday afternoon, and he expects the criminal referrals to be part of its discussion.Thompson also confirmed that the panel is...

