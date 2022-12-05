ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

Committee sends ban of rodeos to LA City Council for approval

A Los Angeles City Council committee passed a proposed ordinance Wednesday that would effectively ban rodeos in the city, after hearing passionate public comment on the issue from animal rights advocates and rodeo defenders. The ordinance passed by the council’s Personnel, Audits and Animal Welfare committee bans the use of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Miami

Jan. 6 committee will make criminal referrals, chair says

Congressman Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Jan. 6 select committee, told reporters Tuesday that the panel will make criminal referrals."Yes," the Mississippi Democrat said in response to a reporter's question on the topic. He later said, "We have made decisions on criminal referrals."Thompson didn't reveal which witnesses the committee is considering for referrals, and he indicated that the panel has not yet finalized the list of individuals it plans to refer. He said the committee plans to meet later Tuesday afternoon, and he expects the criminal referrals to be part of its discussion.Thompson also confirmed that the panel is...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy